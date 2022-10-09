Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Takeaways From Win Over Duke

Georgia Tech won vs Duke on Saturday night and got consecutive win and consecutive ACC wins for the first time since 2018. It was not a perfect game by any means, but Tech found a way to win against a 4-1 Duke team that came into the game playing with a ton of confidence.

Until the end of the game when special teams breakdowns and some questionable calls by the officials, Tech controlled the game and Duke's offense had trouble moving the ball in this game.

Offensively, it was a better effort this week than the one against Pitt a week ago. Jeff Sims took care of the ball and was effective through the air and on the ground. He was injured at the end of this game and that will be a situation worth monitoring going forward.

So what are the three biggest takeaways from Georgia Tech's win over Duke?

3. The defense once again had a good showing

Georgia Tech's defense contained Duke on Saturday and had a great effort Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech's defense put forth thier most complete effort of the year on Saturday and held down a Duke offense that had one of the better rushing attacks in the ACC.

Georgia Tech allowed only 278 yards and gave up only 3.7 yards per play. Duke finished with 142 yards rushing on 33 attempts and averaged over four yards per carry. The secondary for Georgia Tech was also impressive. Duke quarterback Riley Leonard was 20-42 for 136 yards and averaged only 3.2 yards per attempt. Leonard was a surprise in the ACC this season with how well he has played, but the Yellow Jackets did not allow thier passing game to do anything.

The defensive line got three sacks on the day, the defense finished with five tackles for loss, and K.J. Wallace got an interception. It was a good day for the Yellow Jackets defense and hopefully it will continue in the weeks ahead.

2. The Young Receivers showed their potential

Leo Blackburn stepped up at wide receiver for Georgia Tech on Saturday Georgia Tech Athletics

With Malachi Carter missing the game because of injury, there was going to have to be someone to step up to fill the void left by Carter. After missing the entire 2021 season and the first five games of this season with an injury, highly-touted wide receiver Leo Blackburn made his Georgia Tech debut and he showed flashes of his potential.

Blackburn finished with three catches for 49 yards and one touchdown and while he will get the attention, he was not the only young receiver to see the field. James Blackstrain got the start and Ryan King had three catches for 29 yards, including a 25-yard grab.

These young receivers have talent and yesterday provided a small glimpse of how they can help the passing game going forward.

1. Brent Key Moves to 2-0

Interim head coach Brent Key is now 2-0 as the Yellow Jackets coach Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest takeaway is that Interim head coach Brent Key is now 2-0 as the Yellow Jackets leader. The team is playing better and is more disciplined than they were before Geoff Collins was fired and Key deserves a great amount of credit.

The team has rallied around Key and is playing hard for him and that is worth taking note of. We will see how the rest of the season plays out and if Key is going to be in the final mix to be the permanent head coach, but so far, so good for the former Yellow Jacket player.

