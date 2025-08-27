Georgia Tech Football: What Does ESPN's FPI Say About The Matchup Against Colorado?
Georgia Tech heads into its Friday matchup against Colorado with a lot of eyes on the program and a renewed optimism ahead of the 2025 season. The Yellow Jackets have everything they need to make some noise and shock the college football world. They have their star quarterback, Haynes King, returning, who had another productive 2024 campaign and Fall Camp. Jamal Haynes will look to crack 1,000 yards for the second time in three seasons. The defense, with the addition of players out of the transfer portal and the return of veterans, should be improved under first-year defensive coordinator Blake Gideon. The key term thoroughout camp from players and coaches was position flexibility. It looks like players will be playing multiple positions, which should help in their movement on the field and knowledge of everything they are seeing. I think the Yellow Jackets' defense will play at a much faster pace and be flying around to the football.
Colorado will have a different-looking team after losing two of its best players in program history, Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter Jr. The Buffaloes will likely have two quarterbacks playing against the Yellow Jackets in Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and true freshman Julian Lewis. The Buffs will also have a new look receiving core after William Sheppard, LaJontay Wester, and Travis Hunter Jr all left. Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller will be key pieces moving forward for Colorado. It will likely be the toughest coaching job head coach Deion Sanders has had in his early coaching career, but one thing is for certain: you can never underestimate the level of coaching he has and what he can do.
What does ESPN's FPI say about this game?
Let’s take a look at what the ESPN Analytics had to say about the matchup.
ESPN Analytics sees the game slightly differently. Colorado is given a 52.7% chance to win and the Yellow Jackets a 47.3% chance to win. It is interesting to see Colorado getting a slight edge in the game after being an underdog heading into the game. We will see if it changes slightly with a few days to go in the matchup.
Ahead of the 2025 season, the Yellow Jackets are ranked as the No. 39 team according to ESPN FPI with a projected win total ranging from 4.8 to 7.3 for the year. The Yellow Jackets are given an 88.4% chance to reach six wins and a 5.4% chance to win the conference. An interesting element in their ratings is that Georgia Tech is given a better chance of making the playoffs than winning the conference, with a 6.5% chance.
ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."