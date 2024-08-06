Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Defensive Tackle Jordan van den Berg Named to Bruce Feldman's Freaks List
One of the coolest lists that comes out every year is Bruce Feldman'sFreaks List at The Athletic, highlighting some of the most athletic and strongest players in college football. In the past, Georgia Tech has had star players like defensive lineman Keion White land on the list and then go on to have huge seasons. This year, the Yellow Jackets had one player on the list and it was defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, who was also on the list last year:
"The former rugby player from South Africa ranked No. 15 on our list in 2023. At Penn State last offseason, measuring in at 6-3, 304 pounds, van den Berg bench pressed 455 pounds, cleaned 380 and squatted 690. He clocked a 4.70 40 and a 4.20 short shuttle with a 31-inch vertical. In three seasons at Penn State, he had four TFLs and 2.5 sacks. This offseason at Tech, he is at 300 pounds. He squatted 655 and benched 455, and his power clean improved to 385."
At 6'3 310 LBS, van den Berg gives them size and new defensive line coach Jess Simpson will look to make him into an all-around threat in the middle of the defense. Look for him to compete for playing time immediately.
From his bio at Penn State Athletics:
2023 • REDSHIRT JUNIOR SEASON
Awards: Postseason: Earned Academic All-Big Ten honors. Preseason: Named to the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.
Season: Played in 11 games...Posted 11 tackles (6 solo), a half-tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry.
West Virginia (9/2): Made two solo stops. at Illinois (9/16): Assisted on a tackle. Iowa (9/23): Assisted on a tackle and added a quarterback hurry. Indiana (10/28): Made a solo tackle. at Maryland (11/4): Recoverd a fumble in the fourth quarter. Rutgers (11/18): Tallied three tackles and a half-tackle for loss. at Michigan State (11/24): Made a solo stop. vs. Ole Miss (12/30): Posted two tackles.
2022 • REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE SEASON
Awards: Earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Season: Appeared in all 13 games...Made nine tackles (4 solo) to go along with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pair of quarterback hurries.
Ohio (9/10): Assisted on two tackles. at Auburn (9/17): Recorded a solo sack in the fourth quarter. Central Michigan (9/24): Assisted on a tackle. Northwestern (10/1): Made one stop. at Michigan (10/15): Picked up a solo tackle. Minnesota (10/22): Recorded a quarterback hurry. Maryland (11/12): Forced a fumble that led to a takeaway late in the game. Michigan State (11/26): Posted a solo tackle. vs. Utah (1/2): Assisted on a sack.
2021 • FRESHMAN SEASON
Awards: Earned the coaching staff's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year award along with Dominic DeLuca and Jaden Seider.
Season: Redshirt season...Appeared in four games...Posted six tackles (4 solo), two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble...Selected the coaching staff's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week twice (Wisconsin, 9/4; Indiana, 10/2).
at Maryland (11/6): Forced a fumble on a sack in the fourth quarter, the firsts of his career. vs. Arkansas (1/1): Tallied five tackles (3 solo) to go along with a tackle for loss.
2020 • IOWA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Was named a junior college first-team All-American following the completion of the season...Was also a first-team all-region selection...Appeared in eight games for the Reivers during the spring of 2021...Helped lead the team to an 8-1 overall record...Made 13 tackles on the season, including one sack and four tackles for loss...Opened the season with three tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss against Snow College...Tallied seven tackles and a half tackle for loss vs. Iowa Central Community College...Recorded 1.5 tackles for loss in the win over Ellsworth Community College.