LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.14 NC State Baseball, Game Three Score

Pregame

RHP Jackson Blakely (2-1) is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. C Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. SS Carson Kerce

8. DH Will Baker

9. LF Parker Brosiuss

Georgia Tech is going for the sweep today vs NC State. The Yellow Jackets pulled out a late inning come from behind victory against the Wolfpack last night and look to finish off the series on a high note this afternoon.

Junior Porter Buursema made his first career start as a Yellow Jacket last night. He pitched 2.1 innings, just two out shy of his season long, set last Saturday at Pitt.

Junior Drew Burress delivered a vintage performance, going 3-for-5 with the go-ahead RBI and three runs scored. It was his fifth 3+ run game of the season and the 16th of his career.

Kent Schmidt delivered three hits, going 3-for-5 with three RBI. He nearly made it a career day in the eighth inning but was robbed of what would have been a three-run home run on a terrific defensive effort.