Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Open as 23.5 Point Underdogs at Pittsburgh

Most of the news surrounding the Georgia Tech football program right now is going to focus on the dismissal of Geoff Collins as the head coach and Todd Stansbury as the athletic director, but there is a football game to be played this weekend.

The Yellow Jackets are going on the road to take on the defending ACC Champion Pitt Panthers in the first game since the changes in the athletic department. Offensive line coach Brent Key is going to be the interim head coach when Georgia Tech takes on Pitt and for the first game as the interim head coach of Georgia Tech, Key and the Yellow Jackets are going to be a pretty significant underdog.

According to the SI Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 23.5-point underdog to the Panthers this weekend. That is a huge number and is the second biggest spread that Georgia Tech has played in this season (they were 24-point underdogs vs Clemson).

Last season, Pitt came to Atlanta and won 52-21 over Georgia Tech and most are going to be expecting a similar result. It is going to be up to the Yellow Jackets to play inspired football after their head coach was fired go and find a way to pull a big upset.

Keep an eye on the injury report for this game on the Pitt side of things. The Panthers have had some key guys get injured and could miss time against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Georgia Tech vs Pitt is slated to kick off at 8:00 this Saturday night. The game will be on the ACC network.

