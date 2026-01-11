Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From Former Oklahoma State EDGE Taje McCoy

Georgia Tech is continuing to add to its defensive line room. They have landed their second edge rusher of the day with the latest commitment from Taje McCoy, who played at Oklahoma State. The sophomore edge rusher finished with 21 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed. In his career, he has 45 tackles and six sacks.

Before his time at Oklahoma State, McCoy began his career at Colorado. He had a breakout season during his redshirt freshman campaign, finishing with 23 tackles and four sacks. He would go on to transfer to Oklahoma State after a productive year in 2024.

When you take a look at his 2025 numbers more in depth, you see a solid potential starter in McCoy. Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), McCoy finished with a 70.2 defensive grade, 70.1 run defense grade, and a 73.2 tackling grade. He also posted eight defensive stops, seven pressures and six QB hurries. It was the best numbers he has posted in his collegiate career on PFF.

Here is a deeper look at McCoy per his Oklahoma State Bio from high school to this point in college.

2024 (Freshman at Colorado): Played in all 13 games ... Finished the season with 23 total tackles, including 19 solo stops, 4.0 sacks, 4.0 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries ... Recorded his first two career sacks at UCF, both coming on third downs to force a punt ... Had the ninth-most special teams snaps on the team, playing on kickoff return, kickoff, punt return, punt coverage and field goal block ... College Football Network second team All-Big 12 pick for special teams ... An honorable mention by the league’s head coaches for Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

2023 (Redshirt at Colorado): Played in four games while taking a redshirt season, recording one unassisted tackle against Nebraska.

High School: Played for coach Carter Whitson at Putnam City ... As an upperclassman, he had 186 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and one interception ... Finished his senior season with 97 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries ... Also saw action as a running back, with 33 carries for 213 yards and two touchdowns ... Finished with 33 carries for 213 yards and two touchdowns ... Late in the season he had his first 100-yard rushing game with 18 carries for 121 yards against Choctaw ... Defensively, he had five games with 10-plus tackles, three with 15-plus and one with 20 ... His 20-tackle game came against Putnam City West in a 37-8 win as a senior ... Also wrestled at Putnam City ... 247Sports ranked him as the No. 46 edge prospect in the national class and as the No. 7 player from Oklahoma

Georgia Tech now has 11 transfers in the 2026 cycle and three edge rushers. McCoy, Noah Carter and Jordan Walker. Carter is the highest-rated player they have landed in the portal per 247Sports, with a 93 overall rating. They are continuing to retool their roster and bring in players who can impact them in 2026 and make a difference next fall. They aren’t done quite yet and have a number of impressive gets in the early portal of the transfer portal cycle window.

