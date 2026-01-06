Georgia Tech Has Added A Former Alabama Offensive Lineman

Georgia Tech has landed its second commit from Alabama. The latest prospect is Joseph Ionata, who is an interior offensive lineman.

BREAKING: Alabama transfer IOL Joseph Ionata has committed to Georgia Tech, @PeteNakos reports🐝https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/QcPTLhZtVq — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 6, 2026

It was a much-needed get for the Yellow Jackets, who lost Harrison Moore to the Florida Gators in the transfer portal. Ionata gives them good size, strength, and technique. When you take a deeper look at his numbers on Pro Football Focus (PFF), Ionata finished with a 63.8 offensive and 64.9 pass block grade. He had his best game against Louisiana Monroe, where he finished with an 89.8 pass block grade. He totaled 74 snaps in his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide in a primary reserve role. He will now get a chance to be able to compete and even earn a starting role for the Yellow Jackets as early as the spring. He should be in contention with so much change on the offensive line.

Here is more on Ionata coming out of high school, per 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins

“Active blocker with some big-man twitch that can get to the second level and seal off running lanes. Size hasn’t been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales at somewhere around 295 pounds. Spent the past few years working at left tackle down in the Sunshine State, but projects as more of a guard or even a center on Saturdays. Was also deployed here and there as a defensive tackle. Latches onto defensive linemen with heavy hands and steers them out of his way with impressive leg drive. Can unleash plenty of power by firing through his hips. Better run blocker than he is a pass blocker at this stage, but far from a complete product, and is likely only going to improve his footwork in the coming years. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter with all-conference upside if he can keep progressing.”

Georgia Tech looks like they are in position to be one of the early winners in the transfer portal with the addition of Jaylen Mbakwe, and now have up to five commitments committed from the portal. Those players are Ionata, Mbakwe, Jordan Walker, Alex Bacchetta, and Chris Corbo. With so much change and new coaches and players, Georgia Tech is off to a good start in getting players who can make a difference in 2026. Ionata could be one of the players for the Yellow Jackets.

