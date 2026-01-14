Georgia Tech Has Landed Elite RB Justice Haynes From The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech has now landed two elite prospects from the transfer portal after its latest addition, Justice Haynes. The other prospect Georgia Tech landed was Jaylen Mbakwe from Alabama. Haynes is one of the best running backs you will find on the market. There have been a lot of questions about what Georgia Tech was going to do this offseason with so many coaches leaving and players entering the transfer portal. However, they are continuing to answer the bell and land elite prospects like Haynes.

Hayes provides home run ability to the backfield and a proven veteran player to the running back room for the Yellow Jackets. Arguably, Georgia Tech has one of the best running back rooms in the country with Haynes. He is known for his cutting ability and for how he can get to the second level quickly without hesitation.

Here is a deeper look at what Haynes has done when I wrote about him before.

“Haynes had a productive season for the Wolverines, rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. Haynes started the season with five consecutive games of 100 yards rushing. He was known for his explosiveness and big home run ability in 2025. Haynes had his best game against Michigan State, where he rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into the portal, Haynes is a four-star prospect, the No.3 running back, with a 93.68 rating.

When you look at his numbers even deeper, he played at a high level per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Haynes finished with an 81.0 offensive grade and an 83.5 rushing grade. Haynes had 18 runs of over 10+ yards this season and 456 yards after contact.

Make no mistake about it, this would be an elite get for the Yellow Jackets, and the pairing of Haynes with Malachi Hosley would be lethal. Both have explosive ability and would make opposing defenses load the box to slow each of them down. Despite it being a tough off-season, Georgia Tech could easily make up for it with this acquisition.”

Georgia Tech has built its identity on running the football under Brent Key and now the Yellow Jackets should have one of the top running back duos in the ACC and the country with him and Malachi Hosley. I would expect Georgia Tech to have one of the top ground games in the country next season and as long as Haynes is healthy, he has the potential to be a first-team All-ACC player.

