Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From Oklahoma State Transfer OL Markell Samuel

Georgia Tech has made another portal addition, this time on the offensive line.

The Yellow Jackets landed Alabama center Joseph Ionata earlier in the day and now they have landed former Oklahoma State and App State offensive lineman Markell Samuel. Samuel is going to have one year of eligibility remaining,

Samuel (6'4 305) played at App State for three seasons before landing in Stillwater to play for the Cowboys. During the 2023 season, Samuel played 559 snaps according to PFF and finished with a 45.3 overall grade. In 2024, Samuel played 820 snaps and finished with an overall grade of 53.1. Samuel played 76 snaps this past season for the Cowboys and finished with a 55.9 overall grade.

Georgia Tech is having to replace a number of offensive linemen from this past season's team. Guards Keylan Rutledge and Joe Fusile are out of eligibility while Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola have entered the transfer portal.

New offensive coordinator

The other big news today was that Georgia Tech made the hire of new offensive coordinator George Godsey official.

Godsey most recently served as the Baltimore Ravens’ tight ends coach since 2022, helping lead the Ravens to three playoff berths, two AFC North Division titles and an AFC Championship Game appearance in four seasons. The Ravens ranked among the NFL’s top offenses each of the last three seasons, including leading the league in total offense in 2024 and ranking in the top five in scoring in 2023 and ’24. Godsey’s tight ends accounted for 4,994 receiving yards and 50 touchdown receptions over his four seasons in Baltimore.

His NFL coaching experience includes two seasons as offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans (2015-16) and one as co-offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins (2021). He also served as the Texans’ primary play-caller in 2014. Despite having to use eight different starting quarterbacks, the Texans had three-straight winning records and won two AFC South Division championships during Godsey’s three seasons in Houston.

He began his NFL coaching career with the New England Patriots, as an offensive assistant (2011) and tight ends coach (2012-13). In his three seasons in New England, the Patriots won three AFC East championships, made three AFC Championship Game appearances and won the 2011 AFC title to advance to Super Bowl XLVI.

Following his three seasons in New England, Godsey went to Houston, where he was quarterbacks coach in 2014 before becoming the Texans’ OC in 2015 and ’16. After his three seasons in Houston, he spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions (2017 – defensive assistant and special projects, 2018 – quarterbacks coach) and three with the Dolphins (2019-20 – tight ends coach, 2021 – co-OC and TE coach).

In all, Godsey helped lead his teams to 12 winning records, eight playoff appearances and seven division championships in his 15 seasons as an NFL coach. Notable players that he coached include Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Arian Foster, DeAndre Hopkins, Andre Johnson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matthew Stafford, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Ricard and Mark Andrews.

He owns seven seasons of coaching experience at the collegiate level, all at UCF, where he coached under legendary Georgia Tech head coach George O’Leary and together with Key from 2004-10. Godsey went to UCF as a graduate assistant in ‘04, then coached quarterbacks from 2005-08 and running backs from 2009-10. During his time at UCF, the Knights won two conference championships and three division titles and played in four bowl games. In addition to O’Leary and Key, Godsey was also on UCF’s staff with current Georgia Tech special teams coordinator Tim Salem, who was the Knights’ offensive coordinator from 2004-08 and special teams coordinator from 2009-11.

