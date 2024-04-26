Georgia Tech Legend Calvin Johnson Helps Kickoff NFL Draft With Other Detroit Lions
The 2024 NFL Draft is kicking off tonight in Detroit and to help get the draft started, Georgia Tech and Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson joined Barry Sanders, Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Aidan Hutchinson joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Detroit Lions superfan Eminem to help get the draft started:
It was a great way to kickoff the Draft, which has been the unofficial start to the NFL season.
Johnson is one of the best Detroit Lions and arguably the best player to come through Georgia Tech. The Lions drafted Johnson with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and he would go on to have a Hall of Fame Career with the Detroit Lions.
From ProFootballHOF:
"Johnson was an immediate contributor to Chan Gailey’s offense, recording 48 catches, 837 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his first season in Atlanta. He was named ACC Rookie of the Week four times as a freshman and immediately garnered national attention. The week-by-week accolades helped Johnson earn first-team All-ACC honors as a freshman, a rare accomplishment.
This momentum carried into Johnson’s sophomore season. He caught 54 passes for 888 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, again earning a spot on the All-ACC first team.
Johnson entered his junior season with a lot of hype, appearing on almost every preseason list for the Biletnikoff Award and Heisman Trophy. He lived up to the expectations and produced his best season, becoming one of the greatest Yellow Jackets of all time. Johnson recorded 76 catches for 1,202 yards and 15 touchdowns, production that earned him a third consecutive first-team All-ACC bid.