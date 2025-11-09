Georgia Tech Moves Up Three Spots In Latest AP Poll
A little bit of a surprise to see Georgia Tech move up just three spots in the AP Poll. Yes, they were on a bye week, but it was a chaotic weekend in college football. In my eyes, they should be ranked above BYU and Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt struggled on Saturday against Auburn at home, pulling out a 45-38 overtime victory with two losses. BYU got pummeled playing their rival, Texas Tech, in a 29-7 defeat.
Georgia Tech has one loss this season to NC State in a 48-36 loss. The Yellow Jackets have handled business all year and been a formidable team in the ACC. They definitely should be in the top 12 of the poll. They have one of the best offenses in the country, a Heisman candidate, and an opportunistic defense when healthy. The Yellow Jackets live by their physicality and look to push people around. Fortunately, Georgia Tech will have more opportunities to prove its worth and show that they are a championship-level team.
Georgia Tech pissed off heading into game week
To be honest, I think it is a good thing that Georgia Tech is playing upset and angry heading into the matchup against Boston College. The polls didn’t favor the ACC at all. The Big 10, Big 12, and SEC all got the benefit of the doubt compared to other conferences. For Georgia Tech, it will be vital to finish the season strong and win their last three contests to leave no doubt. With more on the line, head coach Brent Key talked about the mindset for the Yellow Jackets during his press conference last week.
“Yeah, I'm glad you asked that because after this loss, you got people who know that thing worked. Are you okay? Guys, we're fine. We're pissed. We were pissed. All right, you're let one game turn into two, right? You're gonna sit there and walk around with your head up your butt and woe is me. We got that out of us real quick on Tuesday when we got back out there, right? Tuesday, then Wednesday. That's not what this team is. I got zero concern with that, right? But I'm not gonna sit back and just play by chance either. Yesterday was a lot of good practice. It was summer camp-type practice. Today, kinda half and half. To lack confidence because you lose the game, that's nothing, that's not acceptable. That's not something I even think about with this team. So I told them, I said, the best thing that could happen to you, happened to you. Now you're saying that after the game. Of course, I'm not gonna say that before the game, but you have to really have your eyes open, ears open and know what we have to get done.”
Georgia Tech will travel to face Boston College at 3:30 PM on Saturday.
