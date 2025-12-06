Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Peyton Joseph Set To Enter The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech lost their offensive line coach Geep Wade after he announced he would take the Nebraska offensive line job. That has had immediate ramifications for the Yellow Jackets, with Peyton Joseph hitting the transfer portal.

NEW: Georgia Tech OL Peyton Joseph is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Four-star recruit in 2025 class. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/nKMkLCH8wD — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 6, 2025

Joseph played more of a reserve role this season for the Yellow Jackets. He was a key piece on special teams and on the field goal unit in protection this past season. With the Yellow Jackets graduating Keylan Rutledge and Joe Fusile, although an interior offensive lineman. Joseph was in a position to earn more playing time and carve out a role on the offense in 2026. He did play a snap on offense and registered a 59.5 offensive grade. He was even better in his pass block attempt, registering a 67.9 grade. Here is what head coach Brent Key said about Joseph back in the spring and

"Moving people, moving people, and stopping people. Third one you run behind them. You can get the first now. No greater feeling to move a man from point A to point B against his will. He's not ready to play a game now, but as he puts his hands on people and locks them down, they don't really go anywhere," said Key.

Coming out of high school, Joseph was a four-star prospect and a heavily coveted player. For the Yellow Jackets, it was a major flip of the 2025 cycle. Joseph was committed to Florida State before changing his mind to flip to Georgia Tech. It was a big get at the time for the Yellow Jackets, but now they will move in a different direction.

What does it mean moving forward?

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Look for Georgia Tech to get another offensive tackle in the portal. It is likely that Malachi Carney, who is a redshirt junior this season. He will man the right tackle position barring anything unforeseen. They also have Courtlin Heard and Courtney Heard, who will come in from the 2026 class. Coach Key will also be very busy trying to replace an offensive coordinator and an offensive line coach. He will also be replacing ACC Player of the Year Haynes King who will play his final game over the next few weeks. After a successful 9-3 season and an extension, coach Key will be as busy as ever, reconstructing a new roster and position coaches to ensure the team takes an even bigger step in 2026.

