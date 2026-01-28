Georgia Tech Officially Announces Spring Football Schedule

Spring ball is just a few months away for the Yellow Jackets and will be here before you know it. It will be a new look roster and team as it is every year. Georgia Tech will have a new coaching staff after many departed in the offseason. The Yellow Jackets also had 17 players depart this past offseason into the portal alone. Georgia Tech also graduated a number of players. The Ramblin Wreck wasted no time and brought in 19 new faces from the portal and the Yellow Jackets had 20 players from the 2026 recruiting class. It will be another intriguing team to follow next season. In terms of the practice dates and game, let’s take a closer look.

The dates for March includes March 10th, March 12th, March 14th, March 17th, March 19th, and March 31st. In April, Georgia Tech will practice on April 2nd, April 4th, April 7th, April 9th, April 11th, April 14th, April 16th, and April 17th.

The official spring game will be on April 18th for the annual White and Gold Spring Game.

A few names last year made their mark for the Yellow Jackets in the spring game including Zion Taylor, Debron Gatling, Brayden Manley, and Andre Fuller Jr. It gives a glimpse to see what could be and who can rise up the depth chart. Let’s take a look at a couple of storylines to watch.

Storylines To Watch

There are a few storylines that catch your eye when you look at the Yellow Jackets. The potential quarterback competition is one of them. Who will be included in the competition? Is it two guys, three or four? Alberto Mendoza and Graham Knowles will surely be at the top, and guys who will be in competition. Will the Yellow Jackets add more to the list to compete?

The running back room will be another to watch to see who will become RB1 or if both Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley split snaps. Will either play in the spring game in April? All scilentatiing questions that should garner answers.

Defensively, the Yellow Jackets have finally answered the edge rusher/defensive line issues of constant pressure. Who dominates in spring ball and wreaks havoc for the Yellow Jackets. Noah Carter is the shiny new toy for the Yellow Jackets. Tim Girffin gives Georgia Tech its first versatile defensive line player in quite some time. If the defensive line can dominate, it will be a strong indicator of what they can be in 2026.

There are many more storylines to follow in the spring, but these are a couple of the big ones. Spring ball is always a fun time and a good look for avid fans of how their team is progressing.

