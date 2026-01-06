Georgia Tech Officially Announces The Hiring of George Godsey As Its Next Offensive Coordinator

It had been reported on over the weekend, but Georgia Tech has made it official. Former Yellow Jackets quarterback George Godsey is going to be returning to The Flats to be the next offensive coordinator for the program.

Welcome Back To The Flats 🤝



Coach George Godsey, Offensive Coordinator

🗞️https://t.co/DcU5kBevQT#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/3trxS8dlHR — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) January 6, 2026

Godsey Returning to Georgia Tech

Godsey is going to be in charge of keeping Georgia Tech among the top offenses in the country, as they have been over the past three seasons.

“When we set out to hire our next offensive coordinator, the No. 1 goal was to identify the best person to help our program continue to grow and consistently compete for championships. George Godsey is that person,” Key said. “He has more than 20 years of coaching experience and spent the last 15 years coaching at the very highest level, including four seasons as a primary play-caller in the NFL. He has worked with some of best coaches in football history, including John Harbaugh, Bill Belichick and George O’Leary, and has helped develop some of the best players in the world. His offensive philosophy aligns closely with ours at Georgia Tech, which has produced some of the nation’s most productive offenses over the last three seasons. I’m excited to welcome him home to The Flats and can’t wait to get to work with him and the rest of our staff.”

Godsey is excited to be getting to work back at his alma mater.

“I’m thrilled to return to The Flats and to reunite with my former teammate Coach Brent Key and the outstanding Georgia Tech staff,” Godsey said. “Our philosophies are perfectly aligned when it comes to player evaluation and development, and I’m eager to build on the strong foundation that Brent and the staff have established. Together, we’ll continue to recruit and develop high-character student-athletes who want to compete for championships, make our passionate alumni proud and position themselves for lifelong success, both on and off the field.”

Godsey most recently served as the Baltimore Ravens’ tight ends coach since 2022, helping lead the Ravens to three playoff berths, two AFC North Division titles and an AFC Championship Game appearance in four seasons. The Ravens ranked among the NFL’s top offenses each of the last three seasons, including leading the league in total offense in 2024 and ranking in the top five in scoring in 2023 and ’24. Godsey’s tight ends accounted for 4,994 receiving yards and 50 touchdown receptions over his four seasons in Baltimore.

His NFL coaching experience includes two seasons as offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans (2015-16) and one as co-offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins (2021). He also served as the Texans’ primary play-caller in 2014. Despite having to use eight different starting quarterbacks, the Texans had three-straight winning records and won two AFC South Division championships during Godsey’s three seasons in Houston.

He began his NFL coaching career with the New England Patriots, as an offensive assistant (2011) and tight ends coach (2012-13). In his three seasons in New England, the Patriots won three AFC East championships, made three AFC Championship Game appearances and won the 2011 AFC title to advance to Super Bowl XLVI.

Following his three seasons in New England, Godsey went to Houston, where he was quarterbacks coach in 2014 before becoming the Texans’ OC in 2015 and ’16. After his three seasons in Houston, he spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions (2017 – defensive assistant and special projects, 2018 – quarterbacks coach) and three with the Dolphins (2019-20 – tight ends coach, 2021 – co-OC and TE coach).

In all, Godsey helped lead his teams to 12 winning records, eight playoff appearances and seven division championships in his 15 seasons as an NFL coach. Notable players that he coached include Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Arian Foster, DeAndre Hopkins, Andre Johnson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matthew Stafford, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Ricard and Mark Andrews.

He owns seven seasons of coaching experience at the collegiate level, all at UCF, where he coached under legendary Georgia Tech head coach George O’Leary and together with Key from 2004-10. Godsey went to UCF as a graduate assistant in ‘04, then coached quarterbacks from 2005-08 and running backs from 2009-10. During his time at UCF, the Knights won two conference championships and three division titles and played in four bowl games. In addition to O’Leary and Key, Godsey was also on UCF’s staff with current Georgia Tech special teams coordinator Tim Salem, who was the Knights’ offensive coordinator from 2004-08 and special teams coordinator from 2009-11.

More Georgia Tech Football News: