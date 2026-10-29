Georgia Tech OL Ethan Mackenny and Kevin Peay Jr. Will Miss the Rest of the Season: Who Has To Step Up?

In his final press conference before the matchup against Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key announced today that offensive linemen Ethan Mackenny and Kevin Peay Jr. are going to miss the rest of the season with injuries. Mackenny was injured in the week two loss to Tennessee and has not played since, while Peay was injured last weekend against Boston College.

Head coach Brent Key confirms Kevin Peay JR and Ethan MacKenny are out for the year @AllYellowJacket @LockedOnGATech — Najeh Wilkins (@najehwilk) October 29, 2026

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Oct 17, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key during a timeout during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mackenny was off to a rough start to the season before he got injured and was replaced by Jordan Floyd. Floyd was up and down as a first-time starter, but the Yellow Jackets have turned to former five-star recruit Josh Petty. Petty was the highest-graded player on the Georgia Tech offense and is going to get the start on Alberto Mendoza's blindside this weekend against one of the better defenses in the ACC.

After being injured and not able to play through the first six games of the season, Petty said earlier this week that he loved being able to get back on the field:

“It was awesome. You know, being able to get back out there and do what I love. That's always an amazing feeling.. Uh this offseason it was a lot of hard work. You know it's a lot that comes with you know going into surgery and coming out of that and a lot of guys around the building helped uplifting you know with the physical parts of it the mental parts of it. I had a great team around me and you know got back early and got it done,” said Petty.

Petty also mentioned how Mackenny has been a mentor to him throughout his young career at Georgia Tech:

“You know, an older guy like Ethan McKennay. He really mentored me, lectured me, brought me up through the system, taught me how to be a left tackle in this offense. And, you know, seeing him go down, it kind of hurt, but, you know, it let me know that I got to be that guy and I got to fill his shoes,” said Petty.

How Georgia Tech replaces Kevin Peay Jr is another question though.

Peay has been the highest-graded offensive lineman at PFF this season (among those who have played at least 100 snaps), grading out with a 69.1 overall grade. The offensive line as a whole has been a disaster, but Peay was a bright spot.

On the depth chart, the backup at left guard is first-year OL Courtney Heard, but he is questionable for this game on Saturday. If Heard cannot go, who will Georgia Tech turn to? Could they slide center Will Reed inside to guard? Could it be Heard's brother Courtlin? Those are big questions that will have to be answered if Courtney Heard is not able to go.

Saturday is going to be a major test for Georgia Tech's OL.