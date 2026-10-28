The Most Interesting Quotes From Georgia Tech OL Josh Petty Ahead of Pittsburgh Matchup

Georgia Tech highly touted sophomore returned from injury last week vs. Boston College and put some good tape vs. the Eagles. The long-awaited return was successful for Petty, and he is looking to continue to build now that he is back. Petty talked about the process of getting back, Pittsburgh, and his approach moving forward

On returning back to the field on Saturday

Saturday was the first time that Petty was able to play this season and he talked in-depth about what that was like:

“It was awesome. You know, being able to get back out there and do what I love. That's always an amazing feeling.. Uh this offseason it was a lot of hard work. You know it's a lot that comes with you know going into surgery and coming out of that and a lot of guys around the building helped uplifting you know with the physical parts of it the mental parts of it. I had a great team around me and you know got back early and got it done,” said Petty.

On his mentor Ethan MacKenny going down

Georgia Tech's regular starter at left tackle, Ethan Mackenny, has been unable to stay healthy this season and that has given way for Petty to compete for playing time once he was healthy:

“You know, an older guy like Ethan McKennay. He really mentored me, lectured me, brought me up through the system, taught me how to be a left tackle in this offense. And, you know, seeing him go down, it kind of hurt, but, you know, it let me know that I got to be that guy and I got to fill his shoes,” said Petty.

On Pittsburgh defense

Pittsburgh has one of the better defenses in the ACC, including having one of the best rush defenses in the conference and Petty talked about the challenge of facing the Panthers today:

“Obviously props to those guys. Number one run defense in the ACC. They're playing their a** off right now. But, you know, we we want to go take it to them. You know, we've always believed in what we do here and we want to go do that at a high level against them and do our job. Put a hat on a hat and beat somebody,” said Petty.

Responding to adversity

Georgia Tech is 2-5 right now and facing plenty of adversity after the loss to Boston College. Petty talked about that and how the team is going to continue playing:

“Every team's going to have moments, but the good thing about us is we've got guys to bring us along in those moments. We've had a rough season and, you know, a rough turn of events, but it's not over. We've got plenty of more games to play, five, and each week we circle that team and we get it done,” said Petty.



On playing for head coach Brent Key

“It's a blessing for sure to be around a guy like that who's been around O lineman, knows O lineman for years (Coach Key), and for him to say that about me, you know, it's truly special. I bought into what he believes in. He's bought into me, and we work very well, and he gets me better every single day. Like, he's really, really good at what he does,” said Petty.

On why he has success run blocking

“I'm an athletic guy, and I want to get on you fast, and I want to get on you quick, you know? I think that's a big part of it, getting on guys and staying low. You know, that's really what one run blocking is. When you were younger, they taught you that a low man wins. You know, if you do that here at this level and keep your feet moving on contact, then you have success,” said Petty.