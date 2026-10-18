Georgia Tech Opens As A Small Favorite Against Boston College Next Saturday

Georgia Tech was on the road on Saturday, looking to earn back-to-back wins for the first time all season and continue the momentum they had picked up from beating Duke last Saturday, but a mistake-filled game against Virginia Tech prevented the Yellow Jackets from doing that.

Georgia Tech fell behind in the first half, 24-3, thanks to defensive mistakes and poor red zone trips, but they battled back to cut the lead to seven early in the second half. They could not sustain the momentum, though, and lost to James Franklin's team, dropping Georgia Tech to 2-4 and 1-2 in the ACC.

Up next for Brent Key's program is a homecoming game against Boston College, which pulled off an upset against Pittsburgh on Saturday. For next week's game, Georgia Tech is opening as a 4.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 50.5.

Can Georgia Tech get the win?

Oct 17, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key during a timeout during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech was able to snap a three-game losing streak to the Eagles last November with a win on the road and it is going to take a similar effort to avoid losing next Saturday when former Georgia Tech coach Bill O'Brien comes back to Atlanta.

Boston College was picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC at the start of the season, but they have shown more fight than one might have anticipated coming into the year. After losing their season opener to Cincinnati, BC has beaten Rutgers, Maine, and Pittsburgh last Saturday, with their only loss coming against Virginia Tech in terrible weather conditions.

The Eagles are starting former Division II quarterback Mason McKenzie and he gives them a running threat at the quarterback position, making the Boston College offense hard to stop. Georgia Tech's defense has struggled mightily this season and have not faced an offensive attack like this.

Georgia Tech is going to have to play a cleaner game against Boston College than it did on Saturday against Virginia Tech. The turnovers, missed field goals, and explosive plays given up on defense continue to kill this team.

When favored this season, Georgia Tech has not been able to handle FBS opponents and take care of business, losing to both Colorado and Stanford. Can they turn that around for homecoming next Saturday?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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