Safe to say that this season has not gone the way that Georgia Tech had hoped. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 5th in the ACC in the preseason media poll, but are likely heading for a 3-9 season unless they can pull off the upset of the decade on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia. You can expect roster churn in Atlanta, as you can everywhere else in the country in the transfer portal era, and that is going to be one of the headlines of the offseason.

So, who can return for another season at Georgia Tech? Note: This is not a report saying these players are returning, but simply who has the eligibility to be back for another season. Remember, the five-for-five rule is now in effect, giving every player five seasons of eligibility in college. Any player who participated in Senior Day activities will have a note.

Quarterback

Alberto Mendoza

Grady Adamson

Graham Knowles

Cole Bergeron

All four quarterbacks have eligibility to return for the 2027 season, though that is far from certain.

Running Back

Justice Haynes

J.P. Powell

Malachi Hosley

Shane Marshall

Trelain Maddox

Jayden Barr

Chad Alexander

All running backs have eligibility to return next season. It should be noted that Haynes walked at Senior Day.

Wide Receiver

Jaiven Plummer

Isaiah Fuhrmann

Kentrell Davis

Darnell Collins

J.J. Winston

Debron Gatling

Dalen Penson

Cal Faulkner

Jordan Allen

Chris Elko

Coi Jean-Noel

The one receiver who is out of eligibility is fifth-year WR Rahkeem Smith. The rest of Georgia Tech's receiver room has more eligibility to return if they wish.

Elko did walk at Senior Day.

Tight End

Gavin Harris

Nate Agyemang

Kevin Roche Jr

Connor Roush

Jack Richerson

Spencer Mermans

Chris Corbo is the only player who is going to be out of eligibility. He has caught 23 passes for 206 yards this season.

OL

Joseph Ionata

Favour Edwin

Krew Moledor

Courtney Heard

Courtlin Heard

Andrew Rosinski

Kevin Peay Jr.

Jimmy Bryson

Blake Belin

Xavier Canales

Josh Petty

Jameson Riggs

Jordan Floyd

Ethan Mackenny

This has been the most disappointing unit on the team this season and they are going to lose some experience next season. Markell Samuel, Will Reed, and Malachi Carney are not going to have any more eligibility.

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DE

Taje McCoy

Jordan Woods

Lex Willis

Brayden Manley

A.J. Hoffler

Andre Fuller Jr

Amontrae Bradford

Jordan Boyd

Of the edge group, Jordan Walker is the only player who is out of eligibility for the Yellow Jackets.

DT

Tim Griffin

Vincent Carroll-Jackson

Christian Speakman

Christian Garrett

Derry Norris Jr

Landen Marshall

Shymeik Jones

Amier Clarke

The big loss for Georgia Tech in the middle is going to be Tawfiq Thomas. Thomas has been the best player on the defensive side of the ball and is going to be missed next season. This is a rather young group for the most part and have the eligibility to return.

LB

Braylon Outlaw

CJ Gamble

Cayman Spaulding

Lawson Pritchett

Georgia Tech has already had to deal with the retirement of Kyle Efford, but E.J. Lightsey and Melvin Jordan are also going to run out of eligibility. Pritchett participated in Senior Day activities.

CB

Jaylen Mbakwe

Jonas Duclona

Jaedyn Terry

Trae Stevenson Jr

Jon Mitchell

Daiquan White

Kelvin Hill

Elgin Sessions

Zachary Tobe

L.J. Crumity

Every cornerback on Georgia Tech's roster has eligibility to return next season.

S

Kymani Morales

Isaac Obrokta

Kealan Jones

Tae Harris

Fenix Felton

Chris Hewitt Jr

Savion Riley is the only safety who will no longer have eligibility after this season.

Special Teams

Joshua Taylor (Punter)

Jonathan Genty (Punter)

Landon Shaffer (kicker)

Aidan Birr and Alex Bacchetta are going to be out of eligibility on