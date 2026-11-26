Which Georgia Tech Football Players Have Eligibility To Return Next Season?
In this story:
Safe to say that this season has not gone the way that Georgia Tech had hoped. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 5th in the ACC in the preseason media poll, but are likely heading for a 3-9 season unless they can pull off the upset of the decade on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia. You can expect roster churn in Atlanta, as you can everywhere else in the country in the transfer portal era, and that is going to be one of the headlines of the offseason.
So, who can return for another season at Georgia Tech? Note: This is not a report saying these players are returning, but simply who has the eligibility to be back for another season. Remember, the five-for-five rule is now in effect, giving every player five seasons of eligibility in college. Any player who participated in Senior Day activities will have a note.
Quarterback
- Alberto Mendoza
- Grady Adamson
- Graham Knowles
- Cole Bergeron
All four quarterbacks have eligibility to return for the 2027 season, though that is far from certain.
Running Back
- Justice Haynes
- J.P. Powell
- Malachi Hosley
- Shane Marshall
- Trelain Maddox
- Jayden Barr
- Chad Alexander
All running backs have eligibility to return next season. It should be noted that Haynes walked at Senior Day.
Wide Receiver
- Jaiven Plummer
- Isaiah Fuhrmann
- Kentrell Davis
- Darnell Collins
- J.J. Winston
- Debron Gatling
- Dalen Penson
- Cal Faulkner
- Jordan Allen
- Chris Elko
- Coi Jean-Noel
The one receiver who is out of eligibility is fifth-year WR Rahkeem Smith. The rest of Georgia Tech's receiver room has more eligibility to return if they wish.
Elko did walk at Senior Day.
Tight End
- Gavin Harris
- Nate Agyemang
- Kevin Roche Jr
- Connor Roush
- Jack Richerson
- Spencer Mermans
Chris Corbo is the only player who is going to be out of eligibility. He has caught 23 passes for 206 yards this season.
OL
- Joseph Ionata
- Favour Edwin
- Krew Moledor
- Courtney Heard
- Courtlin Heard
- Andrew Rosinski
- Kevin Peay Jr.
- Jimmy Bryson
- Blake Belin
- Xavier Canales
- Josh Petty
- Jameson Riggs
- Jordan Floyd
- Ethan Mackenny
This has been the most disappointing unit on the team this season and they are going to lose some experience next season. Markell Samuel, Will Reed, and Malachi Carney are not going to have any more eligibility.
DE
- Taje McCoy
- Jordan Woods
- Lex Willis
- Brayden Manley
- A.J. Hoffler
- Andre Fuller Jr
- Amontrae Bradford
- Jordan Boyd
Of the edge group, Jordan Walker is the only player who is out of eligibility for the Yellow Jackets.
DT
- Tim Griffin
- Vincent Carroll-Jackson
- Christian Speakman
- Christian Garrett
- Derry Norris Jr
- Landen Marshall
- Shymeik Jones
- Amier Clarke
The big loss for Georgia Tech in the middle is going to be Tawfiq Thomas. Thomas has been the best player on the defensive side of the ball and is going to be missed next season. This is a rather young group for the most part and have the eligibility to return.
LB
- Braylon Outlaw
- CJ Gamble
- Cayman Spaulding
- Lawson Pritchett
Georgia Tech has already had to deal with the retirement of Kyle Efford, but E.J. Lightsey and Melvin Jordan are also going to run out of eligibility. Pritchett participated in Senior Day activities.
CB
- Jaylen Mbakwe
- Jonas Duclona
- Jaedyn Terry
- Trae Stevenson Jr
- Jon Mitchell
- Daiquan White
- Kelvin Hill
- Elgin Sessions
- Zachary Tobe
- L.J. Crumity
Every cornerback on Georgia Tech's roster has eligibility to return next season.
S
- Kymani Morales
- Isaac Obrokta
- Kealan Jones
- Tae Harris
- Fenix Felton
- Chris Hewitt Jr
Savion Riley is the only safety who will no longer have eligibility after this season.
Special Teams
- Joshua Taylor (Punter)
- Jonathan Genty (Punter)
- Landon Shaffer (kicker)
Aidan Birr and Alex Bacchetta are going to be out of eligibility on
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell