After only one season as the Georgia Tech offensive coordinator, George Godsey will not return for another season as the play-caller on The Flats, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

NEWS: Georgia Tech has dismissed offensive coordinator George Godsey, per ESPN sources. The Yellow Jackets finished No. 106 nationally in scoring offense this season at 22 ppg. He’s out after one season as Tech’s offensive coordinator. He’s a veteran NFL coach and Tech graduate. pic.twitter.com/hAABMl5sv5 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 29, 2026

Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key released the following statement after Godsey's dissmissal:

“After consulting with director of athletics Ryan Alpert, we made the decision that a new direction and leadership for our offense is one of the changes that is necessary following such a disappointing season,” head coach Brent Key said. “We wish George the very best as he moves on in his career. I’ve already begun working closely with Ryan and our administration on a national search to identify the coordinator that will restore the standard that we all expect for our offense at Georgia Tech.”

This comes after Georgia Tech's 63-0 loss to No. 1 Georgia that left the Yellow Jackets 3-9 this season with one of the worst offenses in the ACC.

Godsey returned to Georgia Tech after not having been a college coach since 2010, when he worked alongside Brent Key at UCF under George O'Leary. From 2011-2025, Godsey worked in various positions in the NFL, both as a position coach and twice as an offensive coordinator. It would not be a surprise to see Godsey land back in the NFL in some capacity as an offensive coach.

While it was going to be a tough task to replicate what Buster Faulkner had done in his first three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the program, Godsey did not do anything well this season. Some of it falls on the players as well, but hiring a coach who had never called plays in college and was a failed NFL coordinator was a misstep by Key, and he is looking to correct that this offseason.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Earlier this season, Key made some staff changes with three games to go. He fired defensive coordinator Jason Semore, offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, wide receiver coach Jafar Williams, and OLB coach Kyle Pope. It is going to be a new-looking coaching staff at Georgia Tech next season and could be a much different roster than the one that went 3-9 this season.

Key has to get it right

No coach is going to nail every coordinator hire. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is one of the best coaches in the country and has a proven track record of hiring good offensive coordinators, but he made a bad hire last offseason, and it cost the Ducks early in the season.

When you are the type of head coach that Key is, a non-playcaller who is more of the CEO of the organization, you need to nail coordinator hires and be able to recruit out of the high school level and evaluate transfer portal talent. Key failed at that last offseason, and that set up the miserable season that the Yellow Jackets just had.

While Key did hire Faulkner at the outset of his tenure, he has not been able to get the defensive coordinator hire right, and Godsey was a mistake. If Key can get both of these coordinator hires right and infuse better talent and roster fits for next season, Georgia Tech can bounce back. That might not mean they are contending for the ACC, but getting back to a bowl game would be a good first step.

So who could the next offensive coordinator be? It is probably way too early to speculate about that, but it is going to be one of the most critical hires that Key has made during his time at Georgia Tech. He is likely going to enter next season on the hot seat, and that could make it tougher to land a premier coordinator. He should explore every avenue, whether that is a sitting P4 coordinator, a G6 coordinator, recently fired P4 head coaches, recently fired OCs with P4 experience, and even play-callers at the FCS level.

The transfer portal is going to open January 4th and be open until the 13th. That is going to be a critical period for the Yellow Jackets and over the next few days/weeks, Key needs to take the time to find the right hire and then see what he needs for his roster next season.