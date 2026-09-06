Georgia Tech Opens As Massive Underdog In Week Two Matchup vs Tennessee

Georgia Tech is hoping to avoid the first-ever 0-2 start under Brent Key when they face Tennessee next weekend, but that is not going to be an easy task. The Volunteers are a very talented team that has the capability of competing for a College Football Playoff spot and being a contender in the SEC, and it is going to take quite an effort for the Yellow Jackets to pull this off.

But they have been here before under Key. The underdog role is something that Georgia Tech has relished under Key, and they have pulled off upsets over ranked opponents before when it looked like they did not have a chance. That does not mean that it will happen against Tennessee this weekend, but this is not unfamiliar territory for this program.

Underdogs once again

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Rahkeem Smith (3) returns a kick off against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is opening as a 13.5 point underdog against the Volunteers and the over/under is opening at 54.5.

While it was just Furman, Tennessee opened their season looking strong yeserday.

The Volunteers were able to outgain the Paladins 638-221 and true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon had a very impressive debut, going 13-for-17 for 226 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 68 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns.

One of the most glaring things about Thursday's game against Colorado was that Georgia Tech had a tough time stopping the run, especially in the second half. Tennessee brings a dynamic running game to The Flats this weekend and yesterday they ran for 329 yards against Furman and averaged seven yards per carry. If Georgia Tech cannot do a better job of stopping the run and forcing Brandon into uncomfortable situations, it will be a long day for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech's offensive line and run game have to be much better than they were on Thursday night against Colorado. The Yellow Jackets were only able to manage 51 yards on 30 carries and were ineffective for almost the entire night.

Brent Key and his team are facing adversity for the first time this season and it is only the opening weeks. Will they respond with a more disciplined and prepared effort than they showed against the Buffaloes or will the trouble for Georgia Tech only worsen after Tennessee's visit to Atlanta?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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