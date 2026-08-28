Georgia Tech Remains a Near Touchdown Favorite Over Colorado As Game Week Nears

We are now less than a week away from Georgia Tech opening up their season against Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets and the Buffaloes are going to face each other in the season opener for the second straight season, but this year's game is going to be played in Atlanta. There is not a lot that is similar between these teams and the teams that played in last year's game, which is why this is one of the most fascinating games on the week one slate in college football.

The opening line for this game has been out for most of the summer and there has not been a lot of movement with the odds. The Yellow Jackets have remained a favorite and that is true less than a week before kickoff.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs Colorado

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 6.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, and the over/under has been set at 50.5.

This is going to be one of the most interesting games of the first weekend and a lot of it has to do with the change that both teams have gone through this offseason.

It starts with the coaching staff, with Georgia Tech and Colorado each having two new coordinators. It will be the first game for Yellow Jackets fans to see how former Georgia Tech QB George Godsey calls the offense and former linebackers coach Jason Semore calls the defense.

The defense has been the worst side of the ball for Georgia Tech in the Brent Key era, and Semore has promised to bring a more aggressive style of defense that prioritizes creating turnovers and havoc on the opposing offense. The Yellow Jackets have seemed confident throughout fall camp that this defense is going to be much better than it has been in the past, at all three phases, but they will be going against an offense and scheme that could give them trouble.

Brennan Marion is the new playcaller for the Colorado offense and he has coached explosive offenses throughout his career. He has a talented quarterback, a good pair of running backs, and some proven receivers that should fit his system. If Colorado's offensive line can hold up, this group could be dangerous and should have the Yellow Jackets respect.

Georgia Tech has been prolific on the offensive side of the ball for the past three seasons, but this year is going to look different. No Faulkner, no Haynes King, no Malik Rutherford, and other experienced players are gone.

This will be the first collegiate game that Godsey has called plays in and he will have a first-time starter at quarterback, an inexperienced wide receiver room, and three new starters along the offensive line.

Though there are new pieces on the Yellow Jackets offense, that does not mean they are not talented or will be bad. Mendoza has the respect of his team with his intelligence and mobility; Georgia Tech has arguably the best running back duo in the country; and as long as Brent Key has been the head coach, the Yellow Jackets have had a good offensive line and play with physicality.

There are a lot of unknowns in this game, but Georgia Tech is favored for a reason? Will this be proven correct next Thursday?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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