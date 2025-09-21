Georgia Tech Opens Up as Large Road Favorite vs Wake Forest In Next Week's Five Matchup
It was not always pretty, but Georgia Tech got a 21-point win over Temple on Saturday afternoon. In the 45-24 win over the Owls, Georgia Tech racked up over 300 yards rushing and played mostl good defense throughout the night.
The frustrating part for Georgia Tech was after they went up 21-0 in the first quarter, their offense stalled out for the rest of the half. The Yellow Jackets totaled only nine yards in the second quarter and allowed Temple to hang around a bit longer than they should have.
Big favorites next week
Georgia Tech was a big favorite on Saturday vs Temple and they are going to be a big favorite this upcoming Saturday vs Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets will be 15.5 point favorites against the Demon Deacons next weekend and the over/under is set for 54.5.
So far this season, Wake Forest is 2-1 and were off this weekend. They have beaten Kennesaw State and Western Carolina while losing to NC State last Thursday night. It is the first matchup between the two programs since 2023, which was also a win for Georgia Tech on the road.
Second Quarter Struggles
After jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first half, Georgia Tech's offense stalled out for a while.
Georgia Tech did not pick up a first down in the second quarter and only totaled nine yards. After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talked about his team's struggles through that part of the game:
""I'll look at the tape and see exactly from the schematic standpoint. At the end of the day, we had one yard and 3 -3 in -outs. So I don't care if it was us, it was them, whatever. I mean, we just didn't get the job done at all. So the majority of it was us. We had drops. We had missed blocks. We had missed blitz pickup. We didn't sustain a couple of times. So I'll look at the ones from what I saw, and that's on us. But, but into the day, it was three straight, three in -outs, and we had an opportunity to move the chains there."
The Yellow Jackets were able to run the ball consistently, including getting over 100 yards for star Jamal Haynes. Key talked about what it was like to get him going today and what that could mean going forward:
"Well, when we came into the game, we wanted to attack the perimeter early on. They did a lot of different things in the box, extra guys in the box, but did the various ways they played it. We wanted to get him on the perimeter and have it open up the inside a little bit. And he made some good hard runs too. He really did. Some good tough, hard runs. So early on, he's had his touches, but it's really been spread. And look, that's not necessarily a bad thing. The fact that we do have running backs now, and we were lacking in that a little bit last year with some of the depths, especially after some injuries. And to have guys now that we can put in there and roll, I mean, that's only going to help those guys be fresher in the fourth quarter when you need them."
Georgia Tech is 4-0 for the first time since 2014, the last year they made the ACC Championship game. The Yellow Jackets will aim for 5-0 when they travel to Wake Forest next weekend.