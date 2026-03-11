Georgia Tech Players Matching The Intensity Of Their Head Coach



It was made clear throughout the first press conference for head coach Brent Key in 2026 that he was neither satisfied nor happy with the way the 2025 season ended. The Yellow Jackets dropped three consecutive games to end the regular season and four of their last five to finish off the year after an 8-0 start. Coach Key continued to harp on how pissed off he was and how he wants to change things, and what we are behind him correcting some of the mistakes and difficulties.

“The guys that were here, including myself, starting with myself, are not happy with the way the season ended last year. As a matter of fact, extremely still pissed off about the way the season ended last year. If you don't think that's been at the forefront of everything out of my mouth for the last two and a half months, you're crazy. It has. It has been in building the staff. It has been building this roster. The way we're constructing the roster, the way we've put together the staff, and the way we're going about attacking every day is going to be the best version of ourselves each day. So, you know, I know what I want this team's identity to be. You know, that starts with what our four core values really are. You know, the toughness, discipline, commitment, and execution that we talk about all the time,” said Key.

“But I'll be damned if I sit out there again and watch on third and one, all right, or first and goal on the five, not be able to convert the first down or get the ball in the end zone, boys. I'm just serious, all right? So not being able to stop the run, all right? The core characteristic is what I identify as a tough physical football team, all right? We did not accomplish that, in my opinion, last season, all right? And that is the mission for the 26th football season. That is the mission for the 26 football season, all right?

One of the key differences is that you see a level of intensity that is glaring and stands out about the group. A togetherness and camarderie despite so many new additions (19 from the transfer portal), and a new recruiting class being sprinkled in with some of the returners from a year ago. Regardless, Coach Key loves what they have shown early in workouts and how much they match his energy, intensity and passion, which is not easy to do.

"They love it. They like it. I mean, and I've got some good guys on this team that, you know, we had a training session a couple of weeks ago and you know, we're running, we've done a whole, we did walk through and we did a whole, you know, session of drills and work and eight stations, four stations, and we're running curbs. And if you may know what a curve is from your old playing days, and those aren't any fun. We get about the seventh one, and they're just laughing. They're smiling. I'm like, all right. And one guy takes their shirt off. The whole team takes a shirt off,” said Key.

“Just some buy-in with little, you little things you see like that, right? You know, I've had a couple guys come up and say, you know, the last two months have been the best, you know, better than the last two years they had at another school. Those are all really positive things, especially when you coach the way we coach, the way I believe in running a program. You know, there are no shortcuts. You've got to have a special type of guy that wants that, that wants to be coached hard, that wants to be held to a certain standard. But those are also the guys who excel in this game."

That makes a big difference in the grand scheme of things, especially late in the season when your boy is tired, and you are almost to the point where you are checked out. You can lean on those hard workouts during the winter, long practice in the spring, and the grind of fall camp to fuel you in those months. It seems like the players are already enjoying each other’s company and the grind they have been through already in the winter. We are still a long way off from Week 1, but it will be intriguing to see how intense and physical Georgia Tech will be next season throughout the year. It is something they are harping on early in the spring and a storyline to follow moving forward.