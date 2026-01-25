Which Positions Did Georgia Tech Improve the Most In the Transfer Portal?

The transfer portal window is closed and with some exceptions, teams rosters are going to be set for next season. After a 9-4 campaign and some roster departures due to eligibility and the portal, Georgia Tech set out to add new talent to their team in hopes of capitalizing on their success of last season.

With the portal now closed, which positions did Georgia Tech improve the most?

1. Defensive line

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech missed on some of their defensive line pick ups in the transfer portal last season and needed to hit on some this time around. While we will have to wait and see them on the field, the Yellow Jackets did their best to upgrade at the position.

Noah Carter (Alabama), Jordan Walker (Rutgers), and Taje McCoy (Oklahoma State) are going to be competing for playing time on the edge. Carter is a former top 100 recruit while Walker and McCoy bring power four experience to the Yellow Jackets.

On the interior, Vincent Carroll-Jackson (UConn), Tawfiq Thomas (Colorado), and Tim Griffin (Cincinnati) should be able to come in and play immediately. Thomas is one player in partcular that I have my eye on.

In the four games that he played this season for Colorado, Thomas (6'4 300 LBS) totaled 12 tackles. On PFF, Thomas finished with a very solid 81.4 overall grade, including a 74,7 grade in run defense and an 81.2 overall pass rushing grade. During the 2024 season, Thomas totaled 18 tackles and one sack. Per PFF, Thomas finished with a 55.5 overall grade in 233 snaps. He is originally a Louisville transfer.

2. Tight end

Georgia Tech is having to replace Luke Harpring, J.T. Byrne, Brett Seither, and Josh Beetham from last year's team and they needed to bring in some experience. It is hard to argue that they could have done a much better job than they did.

The Yellow Jackets got three big commitments from Gavin Harris (New Mexico State), Spencer Mermans (Yale), and Chris Corbo (Dartmouth) and they all should fill the various roles that Georgia Tech expects from their tight ends under Brent Key.

Harris had 37 catches for 533 yards and 1 TD this year. He had the 8th-most receiving yards among tight ends in the FBS this season and he will add a different dimension to the Yellow Jackets' tight end room. For his career, Harris has 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.8 yards per catch. This past season, Pro Football Focus gave Harris a 61.3 overall grade in 715 snaps.

Mermans was one of the top blocking tight ends in the FCS level, something that Georgia Tech covets. He was the second-highest graded player on the Yale offense per PFF, finishing with a 90.2 overall grade, including an 82.1 run blocking grade in 230 snaps. This is a nice addition for Georgia Tech and one that should help them have another great season on the ground.

Corbo finished with 45 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he finished with 32 catches for 315 yards and seven touchdowns. Expect him, Harris, and Mermans to be the top three tight ends in this rotation and behind them will be redshirt freshmen Connor Roush and Kevin Roche, as well as freshmen Jack Richerson and Nathan Agyemang.

3. Running back

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs for a touchdown against Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, Georgia Tech really upgraded a position that was already one of the ACC's best heading into 2026. The Yellow Jackets had Malachi Hosley, who averaged over seven yards per carry this past season, but they went out and added Justice Haynes to the room. Haynes was one of the best backs in the country last season before going down with a season ending injury, but he also averaged more than seven yards per carry.

Haynes and Hosley are going to be a dynamite duo and given Brent Key's emphasis on running the football, both should be instant impact players.

