Georgia Tech Projected to Play in Bowl Game for First Time This Season

Bowl projections are fun to do in the season and to think about the types of matchups that fans could see after the regular season concludes. Until today, Georgia Tech has not been seen as a bowl team by most, but they made their first appearance in one set of bowl projections today.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network and formerly of ESPN releases his bowl projections each Monday and he had Georgia Tech included amongst them for the first time this season.

So who does McMurphy have the Yellow Jackets going up against? He is projecting them to play South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl on December 27th and has Georgia Tech as a 7.5-point underdog in the game.

South Carolina is 4-2 this season and coming off an upset win over Kentucky this past Saturday. The Gamecocks are likely heading to their second straight bowl game under head coach Shane Beamer and he has done a solid job since taking over in Columbia last season.

This would be the first bowl game for Georgia Tech since 2018 when they played in the Quick Lane Bowl vs Minnesota and lost 34-10 to the Golden Gophers.

It would be quite the turnaround to make a bowl since starting the season 1-3, but there are still plenty of games left to play and the Yellow Jackets have to earn their way there.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Matt Rhule

Georgia Tech Football: Grading the offense in the win over Duke

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from the win over Duke

Everything from Brent Key's press conference after winning over Duke

Georgia Tech Football: Three Takeaways from the win over Duke

Georgia Tech survives Duke's comeback and wins in overtime

Georgia Tech Volleyball takes down Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: Official preview and prediction vs Duke

Jose Alvardo's 28 points leads New Orleans Pelicans to a preseason victory

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination for homecoming game vs Duke