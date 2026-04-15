Alberto Mendoza Compliments Culture At Georgia Tech: "I would put it there with a national championship program."



Georgia Tech has been a team steadily on the rise the past few seasons and garnering respect from opponents, media outlets, and among college football purists. It is clear that head coach Brent Key has established a culture at Georgia Tech that is respected by many around the country, and especially by his quarterback Alberto Mendoza. Mendoza, who is a newcomer with a lot of buzz around his name, raved about the culture at Georgia Tech and how the program is run.

“Obviously, Coach Key has the culture he harps, the way he runs his program is top-notch, I mean, it's one of the top cultures that I've been around so far. I mean, I would put it up there with a national championship program. Just that really stood out how Coach Weinke recruited me and how the players, it was a quick process, so you're kind of betting, but being here for the last couple of months, I've embraced it, and it's been just like that. If everyone wants to be great. Everyone wants to be better. Everyone's supporting each other. We're really a family, a close-knit team. That's what the best teams do. They're very close, they're very, like, just very close,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza has ensured that he ingratiates himself with the new team and teammates. With how big a name he has, that can be tough to do with jealousy that can set in or envy. However, Mendoza has made it about football and acted like he is another guy who loves college football and can relate to his teammates. It has been working, and you can see he has garnered that respect

.

“Yeah, just being a guy means just showing them that you're being relatable and just showing them you're one of them. You're not better. You're not worse. You're just a guy. I mean, I don't come in here thinking my last name is hot. I mean, I'm Alberto Mendoza. We're people then, and I don't really care what my brother's done, what people think of my brother. I mean, I'm me, and I came in here just trying to be me. That's all I can be at the end of the day, and they embraced, and if they can embrace me, they cannot embrace me. They've embraced me really well so far, and I've embraced them. So it's been an awesome locker room,” said Mendoza.

There will be tough moments throughout any season, and you remember those moments during the summer and fall camp where you had to go through various unfavorable conditions, but had to make it out. It seems like the team has the right mentality, including Mendoza, when it comes to that. It speaks to the culture and mindset that has been built within the program long before Mendoza decided to become a Yellow Jacket.

