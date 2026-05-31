Why College GameDay Should Have Picked Georgia Tech-Tennessee Instead of Ohio State-Texas For Week Two

While College Gameday has already announced their first two visits for the season (LSU vs Clemson in week one, Texas vs Ohio State in week two), they are missing out on visiting a place that they have not visited in 20 years.

We know that Georgia Tech is firmly in the spotlight and has the nation’s attention after its game times and networks were announced for the month of September. The Yellow Jackets will play three of their first four games at home on ESPN's main network and in primetime. The three games are Colorado, Tennessee, and Stanford. Colorado will be the Yellow Jackets' season opener on a Thursday night. Tennessee rekindles its rivalry with the Yellow Jackets with a bevy of storylines. Stanford will be a late-night kick on the West Coast and the first true road test.

Of these three, I think this one is pretty simple: which College GameDay should have come to, and that is Tennessee vs Georgia Tech. Now, it is not going to happen because it falls on the same weekend as Ohio State vs Texas, who are both historic programs and have a plethora of storylines. However, the game with Tennessee will be one for the ages. It will be the first time both teams have played each other since 2017. That game was a double-overtime thriller that saw Tennessee hang on for a 42-41 victory.

Why this matchup matters

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is the dawn of a new era for head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols, who will start a new signal-caller. It could be true freshman and former five-star Faizon Brandon, or it could be long-awaited veteran George MacIntyre. It remains to be seen who will win the quarterback battle. Under coach Heupel, Tennessee has always had a dynamic offense, no matter who is the starter, and you can expect the same

The Vols have also revamped a porous defense with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who comes over from Penn State. You add that with the additions from the portal, players returning, and a solid recruiting class coming in, and Tennessee should be better on that side of the ball.

Georgia Tech is also undergoing major changes with a new quarterback at the helm in Alberto Mendoza, who comes over from Indiana and will take the spot of former ACC Offensive Player of the Year Haynes King. The Yellow Jackets also lost both of their coordinators, Buster Faulkner and Blake Gideon. The Yellow Jackets brought in George Godsey as offensive coordinator and Jason Semore as defensive coordinator.

The Yellow Jackets were very active in the portal and made a number of big pickups like Justice Haynes, Noah Carter, Jordan Walker, Joseph Ionata, and Gavin Harris, who should all have major roles. The wide receivers will look different this season for the Yellow Jackets after losing almost all their production and returning only one wide receiver, Jordan Allen.

Head Coach Brent Key has gotten the Yellow Jackets to national relevance after three consecutive solid seasons at the helm, and the program is respected around the nation. He has also won a number of big games in his career.

You couple the national brand that is Tennessee and one that is continuing to build under Coach Key, and you have a game that will be must-see television. Regardless if game day comes or not, this game will deliver the goods. It’s hard to turn down an SEC-ACC game.