Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Discusses The Injury He Played Through In 2024
Georgia Tech star quarterback Haynes King was one of four Yellow Jackets speaking at this year's ACC Media Days, and one of the things he talked about was the injury he played with last season, further adding to his elite stature as a selfless player willing to put it all on the line for his coaches and teammates.
“It was a torn labrum. It was a little different. You know strength in the shoulder and everything around it to support it, whether it is the rotator cuff. Right now, I have entered the stage of maintaining it. If I maintain the strength and the feel good state, and there is a line where it is a strength test based off numbers and stuff like that. If it stays at that line, I should be good because that is what the shoulder is telling them. It’s a lot of maintenance, pre-hab, and just keeping it strong,” said King.
It is just a testament to how much of a competitor he is and the sheer will to play with such a significant injury and put everything on the line for the Yellow, who had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2013-2014.
Last season, King threw for 2,114 yards and 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He was also a force on the ground, rushing for 587 yards and 11 touchdowns. King's breakout game on the ground came against rival Georgia, where he took a season-high 24 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He was magnificent in the game, going 26-36 for 303 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Before going down with the injury and battling back later in the season, Georgia Tech was 5-2 with King as the starter.
King will be a key piece behind the success of the Yellow Jackets in 2025, and his leadership, coupled with his sheer will and determination, makes the Yellow Jackets a dangerous team not only in the ACC but in the college football world. If King can overcome a serious injury like a torn labrum midseason and still battle back to give the Yellow Jackets a chance in games, imagine what he will be able to do with a fully healthy season.