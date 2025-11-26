Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Praises The Georgia Defense & Talks Upcoming Matchup
Georgia Tech will be back in action a few days from now when they face its rival, Georgia. A big player this time last year was Haynes King. King put together a spectacular performance against rival Georgia on the road in Athens. King put together a five-touchdown performance in an eight-overtime defeat. It was the first time the nation got to see just how good King was against an elite opponent. He delivered in a major way.
“I mean, I've reflected back a couple of times. It's a good learning experience. How to finish, take care of the ball when a game time, you know, when it presents itself, stuff like that. But, you know, like you said, it's a new year. It's two new teams. We're a whole different offense from last year. They're a different defense as well. I mean, you know, different personnel. You're going to have a couple of change up, stuff like that. Uh, but you still have to get ready to play the game and watch film and prepare just like any other week, and you know, like it's going to be a championship game.
One of the keys to the game
The Yellow Jackets will have to make some big plays against the Bulldogs, which is a top unit in the country. They can get after the passer, have an improving secondary, and a defense that throws multiple looks at you. The Bulldogs will be without their top linebacker, CJ Allen, who leads the team with 78 tackles, which means they will lean heavily on Raylen Wilson (junior) and some of the young guys. It will be intriguing to see if King can take advantage of a key injury for the Bulldogs. Regardless, King praised how good their defense was and talked about going up against the Bulldogs.
“It's the Georgia defense. You know, everybody knows about them. I don't have to say too much about them because, you know, everybody knows about them. Everybody talks about them. They're going to be stout up front. They're going to rally to the ball. Like I said earlier, they're going to zone bass on the back end. When the time comes, they're going to show you a different look and try to pressure the quarterback, get after them, especially, you know, their third down packages and stuff like that. They're a really good coached team and, you know, Kirby, he does a really good job since he's been there,” said King.
King has been a catalyst in the rebuild for the Yellow Jackets and getting the team to this point in playing big games in November. This seaon he has thrown for 2,516 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 883 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's been a huge part of Georgia Tech's success and a final game of the regular season allows him to finish his senior season the right way. What better way than seeking revenge agaisnt Your bitter rival on Friday afternoon in front of the entire country?
