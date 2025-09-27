Georgia Tech Rallies Past Wake Forest in 30–29 Overtime Thriller
Georgia Tech hit the road for its second ACC matchup of the season in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and walked away with a dramatic 30–29 overtime victory over Wake Forest. The win marked the second-largest comeback in program history and improved head coach Brent Key’s record against unranked opponents to 9–8. The Yellow Jackets have kicked off the season with a perfect 5-0 record, their best start since 2014.
1st Half
The game opened with a sluggish first quarter, featuring only a field goal from the Yellow Jackets, as they took a 3-0 early lead, while both offenses struggled to get it going early in the game.
Wake Forest capitalized early in the second quarter, with quarterback Robbie Ashford throwing for 128 yards and adding a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. He was also a key piece in the ground game alongside Demond Claiborne. Ashford has a four-yard rushing touchdown, and Claiborne added a 27 yard rushing touchdown. The Yellow Jackets had no answers as Wake Forest scored 17 points and their lead ballooned to 17-3 heading into the break.
2nd Half
The defense forced a key red zone field goal to key the game manageable and the Yellow Jackets in sriking distance on their first defensive possession of the second half. Georgia Tech’s offense finally found life in the second half.
Haynes King led a comeback effort, throwing a 14-yard touchdown to Eric Rivers and rushing for two red-zone scores to tie the game 20–20 late in the third. Georgia Tech had an ample opportunity to put the game away in the fourth quarter, but Jamal Haynes fumbled in their own territory after a big hit jarred the ball loose. Once again, the Yellow Jackets defense would hold firm and force a field goal. Wake Forest would take a 23-20.
Wake Forest defense would force a stop and made the Yellow Jackets punt the ball in hopes their defense would get one last stop. Then, the controversy came.
Controversial no-call
A critical 3rd and 5 awaited the Yellow Jackets with 1:41 left on the clock. Georgia Tech was without timeouts and needed a stop. Defensive back Daiquan White jumped offside, which led to Ashford throwing downfield, assuming that it was a free play. Ultimately, there was no call. A critical no-call at a big juncture in the game that would have granted the Demon Deacons an upset win. It will be interesting to see if anything will be said by the ACC or its officials afterwards. It will be a play Deacons fans will clammer over for some time that took away their upset bid over the Yellow Jackets.
Nontheless, Georgia Tech would take advantage and Aiden Birr’s would hit field goal in the final minutes of regulation sent the game to overtime.
Overtime
In the extra period, King’s poise and a determined drive gave Tech the lead on a characteristic rushing touchdown from two yards out. Wake Forest responded with a touchdown of their own from Claiborne, who had two touchdowns on the day. However, in a game-winning two-point conversion attempt, Ashford was intercepted by senior safety Clayton Powell-Leee, who sealed the win in the end zone. Despite allowing 443 total yards, Georgia Tech’s defense held the Demon Deacons to just six second-half points and delivered when it mattered most.
The defense bend don't break approach was critical in the Yellow Jackets overcoming its slow start and staying in the game while they figured things out on the offensive end. A thing of concern for the Yellow Jackets moving forward is there turnovers. They have seven through five games and are already nearing their total for all of 2024, which was 10. It is something that has to be solved if they want to be a contender for a College Football Playoff spot.
