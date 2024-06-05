Georgia Tech Ranked 54th in ESPN's First FPI Rankings For 2024; Too High Or Too Low?
The college football season is getting closer and that is evident by game times being released for the first few weeks of the college football season and ESPN releasing its initial FPI rankings for the 2024 season. ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly released his initial SP+ rankings for the 2024 season last month, with Georgia Tech coming in at 63rd.
In the first FPI rankings that were released this week, Georgia Tech comes in at a slightly higher number, ranking 54th.
ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."
I think you could argue that 54th is a little low for a team bringing so much back on offense, but I don't think it is a totally unfair ranking. The unknowns about Georgia Tech's defense are going to weigh them down in advanced rankings like these, but the Yellow Jackets are going to have a chance to outplay this ranking.
Here is how the rest of the ACC stacked up in FPI:
1. Florida State (No. 11 nationally)
2. Clemson (15)
3. Louisville (21)
4. Miami (23)
5. SMU (25)
6. NC State (28)
7. North Carolina (42)
8. Cal (43)
9. Virginia Tech (50)
10. Duke (52)
11. Pitt (53)
12. Georgia Tech (54)
13. Boston College (58)
14. Stanford (59)
15. Syracuse (70)
16. Wake Forest (71)
17. Virginia (72)
I would disagree with quite a few rankings for these teams. I don't think Duke and Pitt should be above Georgia Tech and I also think that Stanford is a couple of spots too high. Virginia Tech and Syracuse are two teams that I think are ranked too low on FPI.
Brent Key has shown the ability to get the most out of his teams while at Georgia Tech and dating back to when he was the interim head coach, Key has pulled off upsets before as the underdog, and looking at the schedule, he is going to have to do that multiple times this year. His team has the chance to make noise and could be the most underrated team in the ACC- maybe the country- in 2024.
On an episode of the Late Kick in May, Josh Pate called the Yellow Jackets one of the nation's most underrated teams going into the year:
"Georgia Tech I could also call a little bit underrated. The difference with Georgia Tech is the schedule is pretty stiff, I am not going to lie and they have Georgia every year. They were 7-5 last year and their win total is at 5.5, I think due in large part to how tough it is. Haynes King is still there, that is their quarterback, their offense is top ten in returning production this year, a deep wide receiver room. The defense was bad last year, 123rd in yards allowed last year I believe, but they overhauled their defensive staff, they overhauled their roster on the defensive side. They are the inverse of Nebraska in the sense that if I get C+ or B- defensive play, that should be good to get over 5.5 wins"
Georgia Tech is by no means a perfect team, but the progress they have made under Key and the amount of talent they return this season are not getting talked about nearly enough. It might not take long for the Yellow Jackets to make their presence felt this season. They have a nationally televised game on ESPN against Florida State in week zero and the entire country will be watching. It could be an opportunity to show why they are one of the nation's most underrated teams going into 2024.