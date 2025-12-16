Georgia Tech LB Melvin Jordan Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech loses a linebacker to the transfer portal after Melvin Jordan IV entered his name into the transfer portal.

This past season with the Yellow Jackets, he posted 18 tackles, a pass defensed, and half sack. His best game with the Yellow Jackets came against Temple, where he recorded a season-high six tackles. Jordan IV was the fourth-highest-ranked player on the Georgia Tech defense, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). He posted a 74.9 defensive grade and an even more impressive 79.7 coverage grade in 2025. Jordan IV produced his best tackling grade of the season against Temple, posting an 82.0 grade. He predominantly rotated in the linebacker room alongside E.J. Lightsey, Kyle Efford, Tah'j Butler, and Cayman Spaulding.

Here is what Jordan said earlier this season about why he chose the Yellow Jackets out of the transfer portal

“I definitely had a few different choices coming out of the portal, and I definitely chose G-Tech because I feel like we had the best team, all around. So with that comes competition and everything. So yeah, we definitely have a good team. We have a good two-deep, I feel like, offense and defense. We've got guys that can go. Coming here wasn't a mistake. I knew it. We were gonna be able to do I knew how competitive the team was. I was just trusting Coach Key and what he was telling me when I was coming in. He kind of reminds me of my high school coach, Harvey, so it was very easy, you know, respect for him and trusting what he was saying," said Jordan IV.

In his lone season with Georgia Tech, Jordan IV provided an experienced linebacker and one who would get the job done when his number was called. While he was primarily a reserve player, you needed what you were getting every time he came on the field. It is a tough loss to lose someone of his caliber with not only with what he does on the field but also off of it.

It has been a tough start to the offseason for the Yellow Jackets with losing most of its offensive staff to the Florida Gators after offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner left. Fortunately, the defensive staff has remained in tact and there hasn't been a lot of portal entries. The Yellow Jackets will likely be out on the market now to land a linebacker to feel out the room and provide some much needed depth and experience.

