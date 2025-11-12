Georgia Tech Ranked No. 16 In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Stunned is a word that comes to mind. After seeing the latest College Football rankings, it’s a bit perplexing. They use a bunch of metrics to rank the teams from analytics, discussion, and eye test. At best, it is still an imperfect model, but it feels like the Yellow Jackets have been punished in the poll. Its lone loss was a few weeks ago to NC State, which has a really good offense. Despite the loss, Georgia Tech had over 500 yards of offense and struggled to stop the Wolfpack on defense.
The Yellow Jackets come in ranked No. 16, moving up just a spot in the poll despite Virginia and Louisville losing a week ago in their home games. Georgia Tech has handled business all season and should be a top 12 team at the bare minimum. However, they will have to do some things to seal their fate. Let’s take a deeper look.
Georgia Tech must control its own destiny
The truth in all of this is that Georgia Tech doesn’t have a choice but to win the rest of its games and get an outright bid to the College Football playoff. They have one loss and enjoyed a bye week, yet only moved up a spot. Their rival, the Miami Hurricanes, moved up three spots and leapfrogged the Yellow Jackets despite having two losses. The Hurricanes lost to unranked SMU and to Louisville at home when they were ranked No. 2 in the AP poll.
“That was so long ago. You have a short memory. When I talk about emotions, there are two emotions that are felt right now by this team, and by everybody involved in this thing. Number one, there's an anger, a pissed off, hurt, mad emotion from the previous game. We've had two weeks to sit on that thing. Damn right I'm pissed off. Everyone is. But on the flip side, there's the excitement and the energy of what's in front of us. So we gotta be able to take those emotions, and football is, oh, we can't use emotion. No, you have to take your emotions and channel them into energy. That's what football is about. So, really, you have both ends of the spectrum with our team right now. And that's what we're using the channelling that energy. Now we've just got to channel it over the next three days, four days into that small pinpoint focus in the ability to go compete on Saturday.
It is time for the Yellow Jackets to dominate and use that frustration and anger to show their mettle and how good a football team they are.
