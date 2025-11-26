Georgia Tech Ranked No. 23 In Latest College Football Playoff Poll
It was a pleasant surprise to see the Yellow Jackets still ranked in the college football playoff committee rankings after a 42-28 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Georgia Tech was ranked No. 23 and was one of five ACC teams in the rankings, which is another good sign. The Yellow Jackets highest ranking has been No. 16 this season in the CFP poll. A lot can happen during rivalry week that could also bode well for the Yellow Jackets favor.
Let’s take a look at what Georgia Tech can do to help its chances.
How can Georgia Tech climb next week in the rankings? Beat Georgia
It is pretty simple for the Yellow Jackets on Friday against the Bulldogs. They win, and they can stir up a myriad of discussions next Tuesday night when the committee reconvenes for the playoff discussion. They would be a hot topic of discussion with a top-five win over one of the best teams in the country. They are going to be doubted, but the Yellow Jackets relish the underdog role and play some of their best football when that is the case. It starts with beating their rival and handling business in the state championship on Friday.
“That's what in-state rivalries are about. You know, they're about playing against the guys that you grew up with or grew up playing against and grew up playing with. You know, the majority of players on both teams are from this state and one of not the best high school football in the entire country. And, you know, to be able to have a showcase what really ends up being a, it's a showcase of the high school talent and the high school programs and the high school coaches of all their players really competing at once,” said Key.
“I said that was one of the cool things about last year's game at the end of it, you know, as it kind of went through the weekend, you saw all the, you know, the different things taking place in the games and the fighting and all that stuff. And, you know, you didn't see that in this game, right? And it doesn't mean they don't play hard. They play extremely hard, but fighting is not a representation of playing hard, right? You know, doing those things.”
“I think that's because there's respect, you know, and, you know, sometimes the hardest play against the people you know the best or you have the most relationship or experience with, because it's like two brothers fighting. And, you know, they're going to go at it. But, you know, after the game, there's still going to be that respect for each other."
The key to turning around a program is beating a rival and having a changing of the guard. The Yellow Jackets were extremely close last year, and followed up a defeating eight overtime loss with a 9-2 record. Georgia has won seven consecutive games over the Yellow Jackets; they will have a chance to complete a key part of their rebuild with a win over Georgia that would go a long way in recruiting, fandom, and how Georgia Tech is viewed nationally.
