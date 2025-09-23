Georgia Tech RB Daylon Gordon's Electrifying TD Run Hit A Top Speed Of 20.4 MPH
Daylon Gordon has continued to take advantage of his opportunities on the gridiron. Despite them being limited with so much depth the Yellow Jackets have at the position, he has continued to make plays. One play that will get lost is what he did to spring free Malachi Hosley on his rushing touchdown in the win against Temple. Gordon made sure to get out ahead of Hosley and get to the second level of the defense to ensure he would score a touchdown and make sure defenders couldn’t get near him. It was an excellent form of perimeter blocking by Gordon. He is the ultimate team player.
When he did get his opportunity to get loose on the field, he took full advantage. Gordon only got one carry in the game against Temple, but that was all he would need. He would carry the distance and outrun the defense for the 47-yard touchdown run. Even more impressive was that Gordon was the ninth fastest MPH (miles per hour) on a score this past weekend per Reel Analytics. On his touchdown run, Gordon was clocked at 20.4 MPH. When you watch the replay, it doesn’t even look like he is sprinting, but just a smooth run in the open field. It was a big moment for Gordon, who has battled injuries and has been trying to carve out a role for the Yellow Jackets in his time with the program. Here is the play.
Gordon making the most of his opportunities
Star running back Jamal Haynes talked about what it meant to see Gordon get a rushing touchdown and about their special friendship they have.
“Definitely, me and Daylon got a very special relationship. I said something to him before the play, but it was very exciting to see, especially like the person Daly is. A lot of people don't really get to see, like, outside of this building, what kind of guy he is, what kind of man he is,” said Gordon. So it's a very special person, a very special person. From the bottom of my heart, I couldn't appreciate him anymore for what he does for this team and the impact he has on his team. Definitely just to see all my running backs just going there and get one. Then Daylon just put that cherry on top, which was definitely exciting. I'm very happy for him. Okay. All right. We'll go ahead and wrap up.”
Gordon is the epitome of what makes Georgia Tech a special team. Players who buy into the ultimate team goal and are team players, not concerned with their stats but rather with team success. Gordon is a part of a deep running back room and could be a secret weapon for the Yellow Jackets, especially in big games this season down the road when they need big plays in the running game. Head coach Brent Key also talked about what Gordon has meant to the team and all the hard work he has put in.
"No, I mean, Daylon Gordon has done an unbelievable job for the last year. And he's somebody that's really paid his dues here, came in his walk-on. We actually talked about it in our team meeting last night about him. And you know, bounced one outside, had a play on the perimeter. Was able to make the most of it,” said Key.