Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With VMI
It is VMI week for Georgia Tech. After the disappointing loss to Syracuse, Georgia Tech is back at it in Bobby Dodd Stadium this weekend hosting VMI and they will hope to get their record to 3-1 heading into road trip vs Louisville. Georgia Tech will look to get back on track defensively after allowing over 500 yards to Syraucuse and the running game needs to get going as well. Jamal Haynes was held to only 35 yards on Saturday in the loss and the only consistent running game that Georgia Tech could find was with Haynes King.
Tuesday is the day when Georgia Tech releases its depth chart and there were no surprises today when the it was released.
Position
Starter
Backups
QB
Haynes King
Zach Pyron
RB
Jamal Haynes
Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander
WR
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton
WR
Eric Singleton Jr
Christian Leary
WR
Chase Lane
Abdul Janneh or Leo Blackburn
TE
Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes
Luke Harpring or Josh Beetham or Ryland Goede
LT
Jordan Brown or Corey Robinson
Ethan Mackenny
LG
Joe Fusile
Harrison Moore
C
Weston Franklin
Tana Alo-Tupuola
RG
Keylan Rutledge
Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs
RT
Jordan Williams
Benjamin Galloway
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Sylvain Yondjouen
Josh Robinson or Jordan Boyd
Tackle
Makius Scott
Horace Lockett or Thomas Gore
Nose
Zeek Biggers
Jordan van den Berg or Jason Moore
Rush
Romello Height or Kevin Harris
Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford
LB
Kyle Efford
E.J. Lightsey
LB
Trenilyas Tatum
Tah'j Butler
Nickel
Rodney Shelley or Omar Daniels
Syeed Gibbs
CB
Ahmari Harvey
Zachary Tobe
CB
Warren Burrell
Nehemiah Chandler
FS
LaMiles Brooks
Taye Seymore
SS
Clayton Powell-Lee
Jayden Davis
Position
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Aidan Birr
James Whatley
Punter
David Shanahan
James Whatley
Long Snapper
Henry Freer
Joseph Stoever