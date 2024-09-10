All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With VMI

The Yellow Jackets play VMI at home this weekend

Jackson Caudell

Sep 7, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) scores a touchdown ahead of Syracuse Orange defensive back Devin Grant (23) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
It is VMI week for Georgia Tech. After the disappointing loss to Syracuse, Georgia Tech is back at it in Bobby Dodd Stadium this weekend hosting VMI and they will hope to get their record to 3-1 heading into road trip vs Louisville. Georgia Tech will look to get back on track defensively after allowing over 500 yards to Syraucuse and the running game needs to get going as well. Jamal Haynes was held to only 35 yards on Saturday in the loss and the only consistent running game that Georgia Tech could find was with Haynes King.

Tuesday is the day when Georgia Tech releases its depth chart and there were no surprises today when the it was released.

Position

Starter

Backups

QB

Haynes King

Zach Pyron

RB

Jamal Haynes

Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander

WR

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton

WR

Eric Singleton Jr

Christian Leary

WR

Chase Lane

Abdul Janneh or Leo Blackburn

TE

Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes

Luke Harpring or Josh Beetham or Ryland Goede

LT

Jordan Brown or Corey Robinson

Ethan Mackenny

LG

Joe Fusile

Harrison Moore

C

Weston Franklin

Tana Alo-Tupuola

RG

Keylan Rutledge

Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs

RT

Jordan Williams

Benjamin Galloway

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Sylvain Yondjouen

Josh Robinson or Jordan Boyd

Tackle

Makius Scott

Horace Lockett or Thomas Gore

Nose

Zeek Biggers

Jordan van den Berg or Jason Moore

Rush

Romello Height or Kevin Harris

Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford

LB

Kyle Efford

E.J. Lightsey

LB

Trenilyas Tatum

Tah'j Butler

Nickel

Rodney Shelley or Omar Daniels

Syeed Gibbs

CB

Ahmari Harvey

Zachary Tobe

CB

Warren Burrell

Nehemiah Chandler

FS

LaMiles Brooks

Taye Seymore

SS

Clayton Powell-Lee

Jayden Davis

Position

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Aidan Birr

James Whatley

Punter

David Shanahan

James Whatley

Long Snapper

Henry Freer

Joseph Stoever

