Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week One Game vs Colorado
It is officially game week for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets are five days away from their opening game against Colorado on the road and to start game week off, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key spoke to the media about the game on Friday night. Not only that, but Georgia Tech released its depth chart for the game. Now, the depth charts that are released should not be taken as Gospel, but it could give a look at how the Yellow Jackets decide to use their personnel.
Here is how the depth chart broke down.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Haynes King
Aaron Philo
RB
Jamal Haynes
Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddos
WR
Eric Rivers
Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling
WR
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen
WR
Isiah Canion
Dean Patterson
TE
J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph
LG
Joe Fusile
Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph
C
Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola
Jameson Riggs
RG
Keylan Rutledge
Will Reed
RT
Malachi Carney
Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
End
AJ Hoffler
Rondald Triplette or Christian Garrett
Nose
Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander
Landen Marshall
Tackle
Jordan van den Berg
Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones
Rush
Brayden Manley
Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
Cayman Spaulding
Linebacker
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler
Nickel
Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill
Will Kiker
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Tae Harris or D.J. Moore
Free Safety
Omar Daniels or Savion Riley
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell
Cornerback
Rodney Shelley
Zachary Tobe
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
K
Aidan Birr
Landon Shaffer
P
Marshall Nichols
Joshua Taylor
Long Snapper
Will Benton or Ronnie Thomas
Kick Returner
Daylon Gordon and Bailey Stockton
Punt Returner
Bailey Stockton
Jamal Haynes
No surprises
There were no surprises with the Georgia Tech depth chart release.
Haynes King of course is going to be the quarterback for this team and they have one of the best backups in the country with Aaron Philo.
Jamal Haynes is going to be the leader for the Georgia Tech ground attack and it looks like Malachi Hosley and Trelain Maddox have the leg up in the backup running back competition.
Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, and Isiah Canion have long thought to have been the top recievers on the team, but this team has position so expect to see mutiple guys rotate in.
Georgia Tech uses their tight ends in a number of different ways so it is no surprise to see al four of them listed as starters. The snap count will be interesting, but all four guys should play on Friday.
It looks as if there will still be a competition at center, at least by what the depth chart says. Ethan Mackenny, Joe Fusile, Keylan Rutledge, and Malachi Carney will be the other four along the lines of scrimmage. Carney appears to have won the right tackle battle that has been going on since the spring.
Defensively, how the ends rotate will be something to watch. A.J. Hoffler and Brayden Manley will be the first on the field, but I expect Ronald Triplette, Jordan Boyd, and Amontrae Bradford will see the field as well. Jordan van den Berg, Akelo Stone, Jason Moore, and Matthew Alexander will be the top guys along the interior.
Kyle Efford is the leader of the defense and with the way E.J. Lightsey played towards the end of last season, it is not a surprise to see him start. Portal additions Melvin Jordan and Cayman Spaulding should see the field, as well as sophomore Tah'j Butler.
The secondary has been a talking point since the spring, with Georgia Tech bringing in multiple new transfers to help them build depth at the position. Ahmari Harvey and Rodney Shelley will be the top two cornerbacks, while Jy Gilmore and Kelvin Hill should both play at nickel. Clayton Powell-Lee is back for his final season and he will either have Omar Daniels or Savion Riley beside him. I expect Daniels to likely get the nod.
For special teams, Aidan Birr is back as the kicker while UNLV transfer Marshal Nichols will be the punter. Bailey Stockton is going to be a returner on both kickoffs and punts.
Georgia Tech faces Colorado on Friday night (8:00 p.m. ET)