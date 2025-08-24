All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week One Game vs Colorado

Georgia Tech released its first official depth chart of the season and it comes five days before they face Colorado

Jackson Caudell

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) reacts with wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) after scoring a touchdown quarterback Haynes King (10) reacts with against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
It is officially game week for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are five days away from their opening game against Colorado on the road and to start game week off, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key spoke to the media about the game on Friday night. Not only that, but Georgia Tech released its depth chart for the game. Now, the depth charts that are released should not be taken as Gospel, but it could give a look at how the Yellow Jackets decide to use their personnel.

Here is how the depth chart broke down.

Offense

Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) warms up before the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Haynes King

Aaron Philo

RB

Jamal Haynes

Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddos

WR

Eric Rivers

Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling

WR

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen

WR

Isiah Canion

Dean Patterson

TE

J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph

LG

Joe Fusile

Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph

C

Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola

Jameson Riggs

RG

Keylan Rutledge

Will Reed

RT

Malachi Carney

Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty

Defense

Sep 7, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Will Nixon (24) avoids a tackle by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Position

Starter

Backup

End

AJ Hoffler

Rondald Triplette or Christian Garrett

Nose

Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander

Landen Marshall

Tackle

Jordan van den Berg

Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones

Rush

Brayden Manley

Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

Cayman Spaulding

Linebacker

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler

Nickel

Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill

Will Kiker

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Tae Harris or D.J. Moore

Free Safety

Omar Daniels or Savion Riley

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell

Cornerback

Rodney Shelley

Zachary Tobe

Special Teams

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets place kicker Aidan Birr (33) kicks a field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Position

Starter

Backup

K

Aidan Birr

Landon Shaffer

P

Marshall Nichols

Joshua Taylor

Long Snapper

Will Benton or Ronnie Thomas

Kick Returner

Daylon Gordon and Bailey Stockton

Punt Returner

Bailey Stockton

Jamal Haynes

No surprises

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There were no surprises with the Georgia Tech depth chart release.

Haynes King of course is going to be the quarterback for this team and they have one of the best backups in the country with Aaron Philo.

Jamal Haynes is going to be the leader for the Georgia Tech ground attack and it looks like Malachi Hosley and Trelain Maddox have the leg up in the backup running back competition.

Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, and Isiah Canion have long thought to have been the top recievers on the team, but this team has position so expect to see mutiple guys rotate in.

Georgia Tech uses their tight ends in a number of different ways so it is no surprise to see al four of them listed as starters. The snap count will be interesting, but all four guys should play on Friday.

It looks as if there will still be a competition at center, at least by what the depth chart says. Ethan Mackenny, Joe Fusile, Keylan Rutledge, and Malachi Carney will be the other four along the lines of scrimmage. Carney appears to have won the right tackle battle that has been going on since the spring.

Defensively, how the ends rotate will be something to watch. A.J. Hoffler and Brayden Manley will be the first on the field, but I expect Ronald Triplette, Jordan Boyd, and Amontrae Bradford will see the field as well. Jordan van den Berg, Akelo Stone, Jason Moore, and Matthew Alexander will be the top guys along the interior.

Kyle Efford is the leader of the defense and with the way E.J. Lightsey played towards the end of last season, it is not a surprise to see him start. Portal additions Melvin Jordan and Cayman Spaulding should see the field, as well as sophomore Tah'j Butler.

The secondary has been a talking point since the spring, with Georgia Tech bringing in multiple new transfers to help them build depth at the position. Ahmari Harvey and Rodney Shelley will be the top two cornerbacks, while Jy Gilmore and Kelvin Hill should both play at nickel. Clayton Powell-Lee is back for his final season and he will either have Omar Daniels or Savion Riley beside him. I expect Daniels to likely get the nod.

For special teams, Aidan Birr is back as the kicker while UNLV transfer Marshal Nichols will be the punter. Bailey Stockton is going to be a returner on both kickoffs and punts.

Georgia Tech faces Colorado on Friday night (8:00 p.m. ET)

