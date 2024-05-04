Georgia Tech Reportedly Contacts Top Transfer Portal Safety Jacoby Mathews
The transfer portal is closed, meaning no more players can enter, but the remaining players in the portal are still trying to find new schools. Georgia Tech has had a defensive focused approach to the portal this offseason and according to Hayes Fawcett at On3 Sports, the Yellow Jackets have been one of 12 schools to contact top safety transfer Jacoby Mathews, who is a former five-star recruit that is leaving Texas A&M.
Mathews is one of the top players that is still remaining in the portal, but is highly sought after. He would be a great addition to the Georgia Tech secondary, but it is unclear of the interest that he actually has in Georgia Tech. It was rumored that Oregon and Florida State were the front runners when he first entered the portal, but he has not comitted anywhere.
Georgia Tech has also been reportedly in contact with another safety in the transfer portal, Miami's Savion Riley according to 247Sports.
We will have to see if Georgia Tech wants to add more through the transfer portal with the window closed, but they could still add some talent in the coming weeks.
More on Mathews from his bio at 12thman.com:
2023 (SOPHOMORE):Has played in 11 games, making nine starts ...Made a pair of solo tackles in the season-opening win over New Mexico ... Tallied four tackles at Miami ... Had four tackles and broke up a pass in the win over ULM ... Made a pair of tackles against Auburn ... Broke up a pass and made a pair of tackles in the win over Arkansas ... Had three takedowns against Alabama ... Tallied eight tackles at Tennessee ... Made three tackles against South Carolina ... Scored a special teams touchdown, catching a blocked field goal attempt and returning it 75 yards to the ens zone in the second quarter to put A&M on the board at Ole Miss, while adding four tackles and a breakup ... Picked off a pass and returned it 6 yards in the win over Mississippi State ... Helped lead the way with eight takedowns at LSU.
2022 (FRESHMAN): Played in 10 games, starting his final three games of the season ... Made a tackle against App State ... Had a solo tackle at Alabama ... Tallied four tackles, a hurry and a breakup in his first career start against Ole Miss ... Made four tackles, adding a hurry and a breakup against Ole Miss ... Had a breakout game against Florida, tallying 15 tackles and breaking up two passes ... Earned the Special Teams Most Improved award at the annual team banquet.
HIGH SCHOOL:Coached by Brent Vampran at Ponchatoula High School ... Was a 5-star prospect according to Rivals and a 4-star 247 Sports and ESPN ... Selected as a 2022 Under Armour All-American ... In 2021, played six games recording six catches for 87 yards and three touchdowns, also forcing two fumbles on defense ... As a junior, played both sides of the ball while leading the Green Wave to a 7-2 record and the second round of the playoffs ... In 2020, started at quarterback and accounted for 1,582 yards of offense and 23 touchdowns ... Two-sport athlete averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on the hardwood as a sophomore.