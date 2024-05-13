Georgia Tech Football Gets Updated Projected Win Total For the 2024 Season
We are still three months away from the 2024 college football season kicking off in Dublin, Ireland with Georgia Tech facing Florida State. It is going to be the biggest game of that week and now with spring football over and the spring transfer portal window closed, the rosters for this season are set and now the discussion can really begin for who the top teams will be for the upcoming season.
With that comes new projected win totals and most sportsbooks have Georgia Tech with a projected win total of 5.5. Yesterday, Circa Sports dropped their new win totals and it had Georgia Tech with a projected win total of five, a half win lower than other projections.
This might seem like a low win total for a team returning as much on offense as Georgia Tech, but the two big reasons that it remains here are the schedule and the defensive concerns. There is no doubt that Georgia Tech should have one of the best offenses in the ACC. Haynes King is back along with running back Jamal Haynes, a deep receiving corps led by Eric Singleton Jr, and an offensive line that returns the majority of its snaps from the No. 1 ranked rushing attack in the ACC and one of the best at protecting the quarterback. If King cuts down on the turnovers, this offense could take another leap this season.
Let's talk about the concerns that keep this win total low on the sportsbooks.
The defense was one of the worst in the country last season and they will have to prove that they have take a step forward. I think there is reason to believe they will, as Brent Key has revamped the defensive coaching staff, bringing in former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, along with a host of other coaches. They have also brought in defensive players in the portal. USC defensive end Romello Height, Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, Illinois cornerback Zachary Tobe, and Cincinnati safety Jayden Davis are going to try and make an impact this fall. Some of the winter portal transfer additions were already making impacts in the spring, which should bring optimism. Still, the results are going to have to be there on the field.
The schedule has been talked about a lot, but it is brutal.
247Sports Analyst Brad Crawford ranked the Yellow Jackets 2024 schedule as the 6th toughest schedule in the country:
"One of only two ACC teams in our toughest schedules rankings, Georgia Tech has a difficult road ahead, especially if November when the Yellow Jackets play Miami, NC State and Georgia to end it. Brent Key must have this team ready to go every week, or else getting to bowl eligibility will be a challenge."
Seven of Georgia Tech's opponents appeared in the 247Sports post-spring top 25. 11 of Georgia Tech's 12 opponents played in bowl games last season.
It is no doubt going to be a tough schedule, even for a team that is returning a lot of talent and should have one of the best offenses in the ACC and the country. The good thing for the Yellow Jackets is that Key has shown an ability to win tough games and games where his program is an underdog dating back to when he took over as the interim head coach. Last season, Georgia Tech scored wins over Miami and North Carolina as underdogs, as well as playing Georgia tougher than most opponents did last season.
If Georgia Tech wants to be considered a dark horse contender for the ACC, they are going to have to earn it.