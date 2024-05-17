Georgia Tech Announces The Addition Of Georgetown Transfer Center Ryan Mutombo, Son Of NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo
Georgia Tech has officially announced the addition of Georgetown transfer center Ryan Mutombo today. Mutombo is the son of NBA legend and former Atlanta Hawk Dikembe Mutombo. He joins a strong Georgia Tech transfer class that includes former Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum and Colorado transfer Luke O'Brien. Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire has also brought in a top-15 high school recruiting class this cycle.
Mutombo attended The Lovett School in Atlanta before signing with the Hoyas, and is the son of former Georgetown and Atlanta Hawks great Dikembe Mutombo. The younger Mutombo played 54 games at Georgetown, making one start, and averaged 8.1 minutes, 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over his three seasons there. He also connected in 51.8 percent of his shots from the floor.
“We’re excited about bringing Ryan into our program,” said Stoudamire, now in his second year at the helm of the Yellow Jackets. “He gives us size and shot blocking ability as well as added depth in our front court. A lot like Javian and Luke, his experience will help us well.”
Highly recruited out of Lovett, Mutombo was a rated a four-star prospect and ranked No. 112 in the nation by 247Sports in the class of 2021. He made the all-state first team selected by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and scored more than 1,500 points in his high school career. His best season at Georgetown came as a freshman, when he played in 27 games and averaged 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while blocking 23 shots, second on the team.
Mutombo is the third transfer to commit to the Yellow Jackets, joining 6-2 guard Javian McCollum from Oklahoma and 6-8 wing Luke O’Brien from Colorado. Tech also has put together a recruiting class that has been rated the 14th-best in the nation with high school prospects Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., who attended Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., his senior year, Jaeden Mustaf of Bowie, Md., a 6-4 guard who also attended Overtime Elite, Doryan Onwuchekwa, a 6-11 center from DeSoto, Texas who attended Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff, and Darrion Sutton, a 6-8 forward from St. Louis, Mo., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta.
This is an interesting addition to the team. Georgia Tech lacked a true inside presence at center last season and Ebenezer Dowuona went back into the portal after the season. Standout freshman Baye Ndongo declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, but maintained his college eligibility, providing a path for his return to Atlanta if he chooses. Mutombo, who is 7'2 259 LBS, could provide that inside presence, but we'll just have to wait and see about his potential impact this season.
More on Mutombo courtesy of guhoyas.com:
2023-2024
Appeared in 15 games, playing a total of 55 minutes.
Scored 11 points on the season and contributed 18 rebounds, a steal and a block.
Recorded a season-high four points and three rebounds in win over Le Moyne (Nov. 7).
2022-23
Appeared in 12 games as a sophomore, averaging 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
Recorded an efficient season-high seven points in eight minutes of game against Marquette on February 11, fueled by a perfect 3-for-3 performance from the field and 1-1 effort from the charity stripe.
2021-2022
Appeared in 27 games as a freshman, making one start and averaging 5.1 ppg and 3.0 rpg.
Ranked second on the team with 23 blocks.
Recorded first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds while adding four blocks against UMBC (Dec. 8, 2021).
PRIOR TO GEORGETOWN A product out of the Lovett School in Atlanta, he was named All-State First Team at center by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution his senior season. He surpassed the 1,500 point milestone at the Lovett School.As a junior, he averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and 4.8 blocked shots per game He is the son of former Hoya and two-time BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year Dikembe Mutombo.