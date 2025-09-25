Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Wake Forest
Georgia Tech is gearing up to go on the road this Saturday and face Wake Forest and the Yellow Jackets are seeking a 5-0 start for the first time since 2014. Georgia Tech has not always taken care of business against unranked ACC foes and while they are a sizeable favorite, this is going to be a test for Brent Key's team.
Uniforms for the weekend
Ahead of Saturday, Georgia Tech has revealed its uniform combination for Saturday. It will be white helmets, white uniforms, and gold pants for the Yellow Jackets.
Lots of respect for Wake Forest
Georgia Tech knows that nothing is going to come easy this weekend against the Demon Deacons and when Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday, he made sure to give Wake a lot of credit.
“Yeah, this is a good football team now. The first thing to catch your eye is how they play. They play hard. They have a new coaching staff in there. I've had a chance to spend some time with Jake in the offseason at the coaches' meetings and whatnot. You talk about a good football coach now. He's come up the hard way, played small ball, and works his way up through the ranks. Got the head job at Washington State as interim, and had success there. Three out of four years, take them to some bowl games. Had quarterbacks come out of there, you know, left and right, they've had success. You watch these guys cover kicks, you watch them, their kick returner, you watch how they rush field goals. Just those things that really show the toughness of a football team. Offensively, I've got some familiarity with some of the guys on the staff. The offense coordinator was an analyst for us in Tuscaloosa for those years. The quarterback coach, Dan Enos, is a longtime coordinator and head coach in college football. Robbie Ezell, who's the coordinator, who's the coordinator of South Alabama, had a lot of success.
You can see the influence on what they're doing. You can see Rob's influence. You can see some of Dan's influence on the offense. All right, they're driven through the quarterback. They have good skill players. Their running back is a very, very good running back. He can hit it between the tackles. He can bounce it outside. He can make people miss. The receiver they have, No. 10, is a 10.27 guy now. I mean, this guy can roll. You think you've seen fast now, this dude is fast, fast. He's also a kickoff returner, and he took one all the way back.
First, since NC State is in its last game. Offensively, it goes to their quarterback, Robby Ashford. Another guy I've got a lot of history with, as far as knowing him from recruiting. He's from Birmingham, Hoover High School. I remember recruiting him out of high school. He's played a lot of football. He's had a lot of snaps, and they are doing a really good job with him and playing to his strengths and what he does well. They have a really good play-action game. They're able to run. If they can establish the run and get the play action game going, They're varying formations, tackle overs, unbalanced, mixing enough tempo fastballs to keep you honest. They have good receivers, I mean number No.10, No. 4.
They have good tight ends that can catch the ball and be also at the point of attack. Robbie can run the football, and he throws on the run. He’s got a really good arm. This is gonna be a big challenge for us now. They've done a really good job of putting together talent in a short amount of time up there. I've been very impressed with how they play the whole game. Their special teams, I’d say, are probably one of the top 15, 20 special teams units in the country. When you look just overall teams and their rankings and how they go, that's gonna be a huge matchup for us. I think it's gonna be a very even matchup, and that's gonna help determine the football game, are the special teams. That is something we’ve taken a lot of pride in, and we’ve done well this year, but we've got to be even better this Saturday.
Defensively, they play a lot of fronts. They move; the guys inside are low-centered gravity guys. They play with power. They can push the pocket. They can flat wall the run. They have one of the better safeties, I think, in the country. Stout middle linebackers can run sideline to sideline. This is a well put-together football team. I wish we didn't have to play them. I'm sitting here complimenting them. When I turn on the tape and I see teams play the game a certain way, it excites me. It really does. Major props to Jake and his staff and what they've been able to do in such a short amount of time.”
Can Georgia Tech avoid the upset trap this weekend and head into their bye week 5-0?