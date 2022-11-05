Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination vs Virginia Tech

What are the Yellow Jackets wearing for their matchup against the Hokies?

Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech are set for a 12:30 matchup in Lane Stadium today. The Yellow Jackets are looking to snap a two-game losing streak to the Hokies and bounce back from a loss to Florida State last week. 

Georgia Tech has done a cool job with their uniform reveals during the season and they continued that on Friday when revealing their choice of uniforms for today's game against Virginia Tech:

It is going to be the gold helmets, white helmets, and gold pants for Georgia Tech today in Blacksburg. 

Georgia Tech is entering this game as a small underdog, but I think that they will have a good chance to win this game. Quarterback Jeff Sims is slated to be back and that should give the offense just enough of a boost to get the win on the road. 

The defense needs a bounce-back performance and I like their chances against a terrible Virginia Tech offense. 

Toe meets leather at 12:30 p.m. today for Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. 

