Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination vs Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech are set for a 12:30 matchup in Lane Stadium today. The Yellow Jackets are looking to snap a two-game losing streak to the Hokies and bounce back from a loss to Florida State last week.

Georgia Tech has done a cool job with their uniform reveals during the season and they continued that on Friday when revealing their choice of uniforms for today's game against Virginia Tech:

It is going to be the gold helmets, white helmets, and gold pants for Georgia Tech today in Blacksburg.

Georgia Tech is entering this game as a small underdog, but I think that they will have a good chance to win this game. Quarterback Jeff Sims is slated to be back and that should give the offense just enough of a boost to get the win on the road.

The defense needs a bounce-back performance and I like their chances against a terrible Virginia Tech offense.

Toe meets leather at 12:30 p.m. today for Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

