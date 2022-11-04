Georgia Tech Baseball: Yellow Jackets Release 2023 Schedule

February might seem like a long time away, but Georgia Tech Baseball season is getting closer. Today, the Yellow Jackets released their schedule for the upcoming season and it includes some big matchups at home.

The schedule has a lot of highlights and the Yellow Jackets are going to face some of the top teams from last year. Some home games include matchups with Georgia, Clemson, Georgia Southern, Auburn, Notre Dame, and North Carolina. Road series include Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Boston College.

Georgia Tech is coming off of another NCAA Tournament appearance and was close to knocking out number one overall seed Tennessee. There are quite a few big-name players that are going to have to be replaced. Kevin Parada, Tim Borden, Tres Gonzalez, Andrew Jenkins, Marquis Grissom Jr, and others.

That is a lot of star power that this team is going to have to replace, but Georgia Tech signed the third-ranked recruiting class according to Perfectgame.org and the team also signed five transfers.

Georgia Tech is going to be looking to win its third ACC Coastal Division championship in four years and a fourth straight NCAA Tournament.

