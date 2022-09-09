A little less than 24 hours until toe meets leather in Atlanta for Georgia Tech's home opener, the Yellow Jackets release the uniform combination that they are going to be rocking with on Saturday night.

It will be the white and gold combo for the Yellow Jackets and this will be a great look to see under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday night.

After a tough loss to Clemson on Monday night, Georgia Tech is focused and ready to open up their home schedule with a win. Western Carolina is coming into Atlanta after putting up over 50 points and 600 yards of offense in their game against Charleston Southern last week.

Georgia Tech and Western Carolina are slated for a 7:00 p.m kickoff in Atlanta. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra.

