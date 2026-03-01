Georgia Tech's Eric Rivers Finishes Among the Fastest Receivers At the 2026 NFL Combine

It was a good day for a pair of former Yellow Jackets at the NFL Combine.

Haynes King posted the second fastest 40-yard dash time among the QB's today (tied for 6th fastest among QB's all time) and wide receiver Eric Rivers followed it up with a strong performance.

Rivers ran a blazing fast 4.35 40-yard dash this afternoon, tying for 5th with Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch. Rivers also posted a 37.00" inch vertical and a 10'7" broad jump.

Did he raise his stock?

Rivers was known as a speedster and that is always a welcome commodity among NFL teams.

Rivers led Georgia Tech with 658 receiving yards. Tied for team lead with 46 receptions and ranked among the top 20 in the ACC in receptions, receiving yards and receiving yards per game (50.6). He had at least one reception in all 13 games and multiple catches in 12-of-13 and finished his career with a reception in 34-consecutive games, which was the eighth-longest streak in the nation for NCAA Division I FBS players active in 2025.

Also returned nine punts for 99 yards (team-leading 11.0 avg. Opened the season with 64 all-purpose yards, including a season-best 34 rushing, in a win at Colorado (Aug. 29. Had three catches for 72 yards in home win over No. 12 Clemson (Sept. 13). Hauled in a season-best eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in overtime win at Wake Forest (Sept. 27).

Caught three passes for 97 yards (season-high 32.3 avg.), including a season-long 68-yard reception at NC State (Nov. 1). Had seven receptions for a season-best 119 yards in comeback win at Boston College (Nov. 15). Caught four passes for 102 yards in Pop-Tarts Bowl against BYU (Dec. 27), including a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 66-yard gain on fourth-and-15 on the game’s final drive.

Here is the scouting report for Rivers from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:

"An undersized wideout, Rivers plays like a vertical “Z” receiver capable of attacking man coverage with his acceleration and speed. However, his measurables could force him into the slot, where his game isn’t as good of a fit. He needs to work on route focus/tempo to improve his efficiency over the first two levels, and his hands might never become a plus feature. Rivers has the ability to stretch the field from the slot, but he needs more work to become a well-rounded option for offenses."

Tomorrow, Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge will participate in the combine drills and workouts on the final day for prospects to workout.