Georgia Tech's Haynes King Turns Heads At NFL Combine With Strong Performance

Haynes King has been one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country during the past three seasons at Georgia Tech and that was on full display today at the NFL Combine.

King posted a 4.46 40-yard dash, the second best time at this year's combine, behind Arkansas QB Taylen Green, who ran a 4.36. According to this social media post from Georgia Tech, it is tied for the 6th fastest time for a quarterback in the history of the NFL Combine.

King has been raising his NFL draft stock this offseason and his performance at the combine today should continue to make his case that he should be given a shot to play quarterback at the NFL level.

King continues to rise

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (QB09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

King, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year who placed 10th in voting for the Heisman Trophy, set a Georgia Tech single-season record with 3,920 yards of total offense (2,967 passing, 953 rushing) in 2025, which ranks third nationally (325.3 ypg).

He also accounted for 29 touchdowns (14 passing, 15 rushing) and completed 69.8% of his passes, becoming only the second NCAA Division I FBS player since 1956 with at least 2,900 passing yards, 900 rushing yards, a 69% completion percentage and 15 rushing touchdowns in a season (Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in 2019 is the other).

How is he viewed by the NFL? Here is the scouting report on King from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, one of their top draft analysts:

"King will enter camp as a 25-year-old rookie after spending three years apiece at Texas A&M and Georgia Tech. He’s a long-legged, dual-threat quarterback who displayed admirable resilience in becoming a productive, winning player after suffering through unmet expectations at Texas A&M. He’s a grit-and-guts passer with subpar footwork and mechanics, but he finds ways to make plays when needed. He’s not nearly the passer he needs to be for the pro game, but his talent as a runner and mental toughness could give a boost to his chances."

Strengths

Resilient with good mental toughness for the position.

Improved his efficiency as a game manager since 2024.

Continues scanning for completions when play extends.

Adequate touch to layer throws when needed.

Capable runner who can pick up tough yards on called runs.

Finished career with 37 rushing touchdowns.

King had a tremendous career with the Yellow Jackets and now is putting his best foot forward with this workout at the NFL Combine. Will it be good enough to get him draft in late April?