NFL Free Agency 2026: What the Combine Revealed Regarding Who Stays and Who Goes

NFL general managers, coaches and personnel have gathered in Indianapolis once again for the annual scouting combine.

While the focus at the combine is getting to know and watch the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft work out, there is also plenty of talk surrounding the players that will hit free agency in less than two weeks.

Some teams have already made the decision to place the franchise or transition tag on upcoming free agents, which the Falcons have done with tight end Kyle Pitts and the Jets are planning to do with running back Breece Hall. There are free agents on every team, however, organizations will have to decide whether to retain their own players or explore other options.

Here’s a look at which teams are leaning toward keeping some of their star free agents, and what coaches and general managers have said about their best players set to hit the market.

Atlanta Falcons: LB Kaden Elliss

Elliss played a key role on the Falcons’ defense last year, but it doesn’t seem as though Atlanta is rushing to re-sign him.

“He’s a free agent. We will see how that goes moving forward,” new general manager IanCunningham told reporters on Tuesday. ... “He’s a guy that we are evaluating. There are a lot of linebackers in this market, and we have to really look at our cap situation."

Baltimore Ravens: C Tyler Linderbaum

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum is the top offensive lineman available in free agency this offseason. General manager Eric DeCosta shared that they’ve given him a market-setting offer, but the two sides have yet to come to an agreement on a new deal ahead of free agency.

Carolina Panthers: RB Rico Dowdle

Though Dowdle had a resurgent season in Carolina in 2025, leading the team in rushing with 1,076 yards, the Panthers don’t sound set on bringing him back.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said Wednesday, “I love Rico. Great guy, great player, had a great year for us this year. He’s earned the ability to go out there and see what’s out there for him. There’s always the potential that he could come back. The door’s open for that; we’ll see what happens.”

Morgan added that Chuba Hubbard, who the Panthers signed to a four-year extension in November 2024, has proven he can be a No. 1 back.

Dan Morgan: Rico Dowdle has earned the right to test FA market. pic.twitter.com/fKaDsiLXJv — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 24, 2026

Cincinnati Bengals: DE Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson is slated to hit free agency after he and the Bengals were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal last offseason. However, Bengals’ Duke Tobin did not rule out bringing him back.

“I never will rule out any possibility; he's a good football player,” Tobin said. “Is there a chance he’ll be with us? We’re in the business of good football players. I can’t rule it out, but I don’t know what the future holds.”

"I never will rule out any possibility, he's a good football player."@Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin on potentially keeping DE Trey Hendrickson in Cincinnati.



📻 https://t.co/YXzFxzff6U#Bengals | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/b2yPOTDO0D — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 25, 2026

Cleveland Browns: TE David Njoku, G Joel Bitonio



Earlier this month, long-time Browns tight end David Njoku posted a goodbye message to Cleveland and the franchise. General manager Andrew Berry addressed that this week at the combine saying, "We're very pleased with Harold, and we view him as the future of that position. What he did as a rookie player was incredible. ... If David's not back, he’ll be a Brown for life. I'm sure whenever he hangs it up, he'll be a Dawg Pound captain at the beginning of games and I’m sure he’ll smash the guitar with his shirt off."

Berry also noted that long-time guard Joel Bitonio still is deciding if he will return or retire. If he does return, Berry said the Browns remain open to bringing him back.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on David Njoku posting his goodbye to Cleveland and Harold Fannin Jr.’s rise:



"We're very pleased with Harold, and we view him as the future of that position. What he did as a rookie was incredible."



“If David's not back, he’ll be a Brown for life. I'm… pic.twitter.com/IeP9ZvZNdg — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) February 24, 2026

Denver Broncos: LBs Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad



Two Broncos linebackers, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, are set to become free agents this offseason. Though this year’s draft features a deep linebacker class, the Broncos would like to retain two of the players that helped their defense finish second in total yards allowed per game in 2025.

“Alex and Justin, we’d love to have those guys back,” general manager George Paton said. “Regardless of what’s in the draft, we see those guys as Broncos.”

Detroit Lions: RB David Montgomery

This offseason, the Lions will look to extend players such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jack Campbell and Brian Branch. In addition, they will have to decide whether to bring back running back David Montgomery.

“He knows how I feel. Drew [Petzing] loves him, who wouldn’t?” Dan Campbell said of Montgomery. “This guy, he’s a heck of a back. So, we’ll see where everything’s at. There’s been healthy conversations.”

Dan Campbell on David Montgomery’s future with the team:



“He knows how I feel. Drew loves him — who wouldn’t? This guy, he’s a heck of a back. So, we’ll see where everything’s at.” pic.twitter.com/lB1y76MWIC — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) February 24, 2026

General manager Brad Holmes also noted that he’s had a “healthy dialogue” with Montgomery and his agent and they’d love to have him, but a player has to want to be there as well.

Indianapolis Colts: WR Alec Pierce, QB Daniel Jones

The Colts have a number of high-profile free agents this offseason, including quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce, who they are looking to bring back for the 2026 season. "We’ve had great discussions about both of them. ... It's been very positive," Ballard told reporters. "When both sides are driven to get it done, it usually works out in the right way.”

Related: Albert Breer's NFL Combine Notes: Browns, Colts Facing Crucial QB Decisions

Chargers: OLBs Khalil Mack, Odafe Oweh

Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh are among the top Chargers’ free agents this offseason that the team will consider re-signing. Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame addressed how the Chargers should address these free agents and more this offseason in his latest column.

Related: Six NFL Storylines to Monitor With Free Agency and the Draft Ahead

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Jaelan Phillips, TE Dallas Goedert

As the Eagles prepare to extend some of their top players on rookie contracts in the coming years, they are well aware they cannot keep everyone and will have to make some tough decisions on which players to let walk.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Eagles retain Phillips, though, as he had an immediate impact on Philadelphia after it acquired him from Miami.

“You certainly see his fit with Coach Fangio and his defense,” Howie Roseman said of Phillips. “Which a lot of times in free agency is, how is the guy gonna fit into our defense. He has tremendous character, tremendous work ethic.”

This offseason, however, could see the Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert part ways. Goedert led the Eagles with a career-high 11 touchdowns this past season, but it remains uncertain if they have the bandwidth to keep him.

"Tremendous player and person for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Roseman said of Goedert. “... Tremendously productive for us, just a huge asset for our offense. To have him on our football team, again, we’ve got to put the whole puzzle together. And so to sit here, we got a lot of other free agents too and say, 'Hey, we're definitely going to get this guy back,' when we get this late, obviously, the market dictates that as well. We'll certainly sit down with his agent here over the next couple of days and have a conversation.”

San Francisco 49ers: WR Jauan Jennings, K Eddy Piñiero

Left tackle Trent Williams became the main topic surrounding the 49ers at the combine this week, but he remains under contract. The 49ers have a number of other key players set to hit free agency, though, including Jennings and Piñiero.

“We’ve been in good contact with Jauan,” general manager John Lynch said Tuesday. “We’ll see where that goes.”

Lynch added that they’re looking for some of their younger receivers to step up after dealing with some injuries, including Jacob Cowing, Ricky Pearsall and Jordan Watkins.

As for Piñiero, who helped bring consistency to the team’s kicking game, Lynch notes that they do not plan to use the franchise tag on him. “Eddy was obviously fantastic,” Lynch said, via NickWagoner of ESPN. “We got a couple weeks before free agency to continue to work towards something. ... Obviously there’s great interest to try to figure that out.”

Seattle Seahawks: RB Kenneth Walker III

Walker boosted his stock after recording 135 rushing yards and winning Super Bowl LX MVP in the Seahawks’ win over the Patriots this month. He was a great part of the Seahawks’ success in 2025, but it remains to be seen if he will be part of those efforts in Seattle going forward.

“We'd love to have Ken back,” general manager John Schneider said Tuesday. “... We'll have those meetings down here, we'll start talking to all the agents. We'll have a better feel here toward the end of the week, but we want to have everybody back.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans

After starring for the Buccaneers over the last 12 seasons, Evans will get the chance to become a free agent. The Buccaneers, though, are making it clear they want him back.

General manager Jason Licht said he has an open line of communication with Evans and his agent. “He’s earned the right to do this and do what’s best for him,” Licht said. “He knows we’d love to have him back.”

“We'd love to have Mike back,” head coach Todd Bowles added. “He knows how we feel about him, we think the world of him,” Bowles said with some emphasis. “He’s been in Tampa his whole career, but when you’ve played that long, you’ve earned the right to look around and see what’s out there. There’s nothing we can do about that. ... We hope and pray he comes back.”

More NFL on Sports Illustrated