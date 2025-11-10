Georgia Tech's Kickoff Time For Massive Week 13 Matchup vs Pittsburgh Put On Six Day Hold By ACC
The bye week has passed for Georgia Tech and now the Yellow Jackets are getting ready for a huge three game stretch to end their season. While they took a loss to NC State in their last game, the Yellow Jackets still have a chance to make the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff if they handle their business.
While the focus for Georgia Tech is going to be on this week's opponent, Boston College this weekend, they are going to have a big game next weekend if they take care of business. If the Yellow Jackets win this weekend, the winner of next week's game vs Pittsburgh is going to be in good position in the ACC Championship race. The time for that game however has been put on a six day hold by the ACC and it will get announced after the week 12 games.
What's at stake?
The Georgia Tech-Pitt matchup is shaping up to be one of the ACC’s biggest games of the year with potentially huge implications for the ACC Championship Game and College Football Playoff berths. Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC) and Pitt (7-2, 5-1 ACC) enter this week as two of five teams tied atop the ACC standings with one loss apiece. The top two teams in the final conference standings will advance to the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 6 in Charlotte, N.C., with a potential berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.
In addition to the potentially enormous ACC championship and CFP implications, the Yellow Jackets will look to close out a second-straight undefeated season at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field when they host Pitt on Nov. 22. The Jackets have not had consecutive undefeated, untied seasons on The Flats since 1952-53. In all, Tech has won 10-straight games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, its longest streak since it won 17 home games in a row from 1989-91.
The Pitt game will serve as the Yellow Jackets’ Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day.
Georgia Tech and Pitt are among five ACC teams in this week’s Associated Press and US LBM coaches top 25 polls. The ACC’s five ranked teams are tied with the Big Ten for second among all conferences.
First though, Georgia Tech has to take care of business vs the Eagles this Saturday. Win that and then the game against the Panthers could be the biggest of the Brent Key era.