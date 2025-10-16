Georgia Tech's Offensive Line Recognized As One Of The Best In The Country
The Georgia Tech offensive line has been one of the best in the country this season. They were recognized nationally and made the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore award, which recognizes the top offensive line in the country. Only 25 teams make this distinguished list, and the Yellow Jackets were one of them. It’s allowed the Yellow Jackets to hit explosive plays in the run and the pass and put up eye-popping numbers on the season. Head Coach Brent Key reacted to the news of his offensive line being recognized.
“Well, yeah, I think we've got a long way to go. A long way we're capable of going. I mean, that's two different things there. Of course, I'm pleased. I'm fired up. I mean, it's awesome. I mean, that's, in my opinion, that is probably one of them, not the greatest award, because it's not an individual award. It is a group award. You know, I have a little bit of an affinity for it. and myself. We have to choose what we give our attention to, though. Are we going to let that affect us? Are we going to let something that we've done in the past affect how we prepare? Now that's when entitlement's starting to creep in."
What has stood out?
They are ranked in the top five in sacks allowed this year, just giving up 4. They are giving up an average of 0.5 per game, which is tied-4th in the country.
The offensive line has ushered in a top 20 rushing attack and a top 20 total offense. Georgia Tech is averaging 238 rushing yards per game (11th) and 476.8 yards per game (13th). Despite replacing so many starters from last season and returning just two starters in Joe Fusile and Keylan Rutledge, the offensive line has been formidable. So who else ushers that offensive line for the Yellow Jackets. You have Ethan MacKenny, Malachi Carney, and Harrison Moore. All five starters have started all six games of the season. Moore has been a standout and continued to garner praise from his head coach.
"Yeah, I mean, grade every kid every week. And, you know, it's kind of a very open -ended, tough question, to say how's somebody playing especially to me I can sit here and tell you what I think and it would be about every single person because look he's playing good enough to win football games that's fair, now Harrison has improved each week you know consistency within the snap and you know snapping the ball making the calls leaving the offense you know, veryone's got to trust that position,” said Key.
“I think he's improved every week. Harrison and I have spent a lot of time together, a really good time together. Me and him have come close over the last six, eight weeks. And that's what you're supposed to have with your centers and quarterbacks. Those guys who touch the ball every single play. I thought he had some really good things on Saturday."
Moore’s development has been huge, and the cohesion and camaraderie this unit has built have led to success on the gridiron this season.