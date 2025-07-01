Georgia Tech's Top-Ten Player Ratings For EA Sports College Football 26 Revealed
EA Sports College Football 26 is getting closer to releasing and today, Georgia Tech revealed their ten highest rated players for the upcoming video game.
The top-ranked players for the Yellow Jackets are Eric Rivers, Jamal Haynes, Keylan Rutledge, Haynes King, Malik Rutherford, Kyle Efford, Matthew Alexander, Ahmari Harvey, Brett Seither, and Chad Alexander.
Rivers is the highest rated with a 92 overall ranking, and the upside is there for the senior wide receiver. He has received nothing but praise from the coaching staff and his fellow teammates. With his explosiveness coming into the fold, the Yellow Jackets have a chance to be an even more explosive offense in 2025.
Haynes is the second-highest rated with a 90 overall ranking and has continued to receive praise this offseason as one of the most complete running backs. Haynes had a near 1,000-yard season in 2024 despite dealing with nagging injuries. One of his most electric runs came against North Carolina, where he had a walk-off game-winning run that propelled Georgia Tech past the rival Tar Heels.
After great play from the offensive line in 2024 and having one of the best units in the country, giving up the least amount of sacks, Rutledge receives an 88 overall grade. He will be a key player returning on an offensive line that will undergo some changes in 2025 as they try and attain the level they had a year ago.
Rutherford and King both get identical 86 grades. Rutherford is graded just right as the playmaker has shown deep-threat ability, and to get north and south quickly with the ball in his hands. With his final season coming up, eyes will be on Rutherford to see what he can do in his final hurrah with the Yellow Jackets.
King seems underrated at an 86 overall grade and not even cracking the top 20 for quarterbacks according to EA Sports. Quarterbacks like Blake Horvath, Darian Mensah, Kaidon Salter, Jake Retzlaff, and Sawyer Robertson are all rated above him. King is without a doubt one of the best quarterbacks in the country and deserves to be on the top 20 quarterback list.
Georgia Tech's do-it-all linebacker Kyle Efford received an 85 overall ranking. Efford is one of the best tacklers in the country and has made a name for himself with his unique, old-school type of play at the linebacker role, and has been a key player on defense, especially in the resurgence of the program.
UCF transfer Matthew Alexander received an 83 overall ranking and will be a key figure to see if the defensive line can take the next step. Alexander set a career-high with 35 tackles in 2024.
Rising star cornerback Ahmari Harvey received the third-highest defensive ranking with an 83 overall grade. Harvey established himself as the best cornerback for the Yellow Jackets and will have a chance to prove he is one of the best in the country this season for Georgia Tech.
Brett Seither is an underrated player in terms of national ranking, but does a little bit of everything for the Yellow Jackets and is a consummate pro despite still being in college.
Chad Alexander is probably the most surprising in the top 10. Alexander was put on scholarship by the Yellow Jackets last season and has continued to take full advantage of the opportunities he has been presented, especially stepping in for Georgia Tech when they have had injuries at the running back spot and not letting the team miss a beat. Alexander is talented and has some upside.
The biggest snub of the top 10 rated players in EA Sports College Football 26 is Jordan van den Berg, who is easily one of Georgia Tech’s best defensive players and will be a major player on the defensive line in 2025. His play latest season was a key reason Georgia Tech had a top 40 unit in run defense, a marketable improvement from the 2023 campaign. Other notable players that could have been considered for Georgia Tech are Malachi Hosely, Omar Daniels, Clayton Powell-Lee, and Dean Patterson.